UIL Selects PepWear as Official Event Merchandise Sponsor

In addition to bringing their best-in-class popup stores to UIL State Championship events, PepWear will launch a new online store!CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University Interscholastic League (UIL) announced it has selected PepWear, LLC as the exclusive Event Merchandiser for all UIL State Athletic, Music and Academic Championships beginning in the fall of 2022. Headquartered near Dallas, Texas, PepWear is a leading event merchandise company focused on commemorating youth achievement, attending more than 800 events each year in 40+ states.
In addition to bringing their best-in-class popup stores to UIL State Championship events, PepWear will launch a new online store where participants, families and fans can purchase merchandise for their specific events, as well as UIL branded apparel. UIL is the fifth state high school activities association to choose PepWear’s Event Merchandising Solution in just over two years.
“Our State Championship merchandise is a priceless souvenir for our student participants, their families, fans and communities,” said Dr. Charles Breithaupt, UIL Executive Director. “We’re proud to partner with PepWear to provide high quality products that celebrate these young people and their outstanding accomplishments.”
Craig Johnson, CEO of PepWear, said “It’s a real honor to be selected by the UIL, the largest high school activities association in the world! As Texans, we know how important high school activities are in the Lone Star State, and we’re looking forward to sharing our passion with Texas’ students, families and fans!”
About the UIL
The University Interscholastic League exists to provide equitable and educational extracurricular contests for its more than 1,400 member schools across the State of Texas. Created in 1910 by The University of Texas at Austin, the UIL has grown into the largest inter-school organization of its kind in the world with more than one million student participants in academic, athletic and music competitions. The UIL continues to operate as part of the University of Texas, under the auspices of the Vice President for Diversity & Community Engagement. For more information, please visit www.uiltexas.org.
About PepWear
Since 1987, PepWear (www.pepwear.com) has been commemorating youth achievements, offering merchandise for sale through popup stores and online. With deep roots in the school music world, PepWear has long term relationships with the leading state and national organizations involved in marching band, color guard and winter guard, and concert band and choir competitions. In recent years PepWear has launched its unique Event Merchandising Solution, combining world class popup stores with high-quality products and the latest cloud-based technology to youth athletics across the country with impressive results. PepWear is the official Event Merchandise sponsor of the National Federation of High School Associations (NFHS).
