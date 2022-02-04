PennDOT Removes Tier Restrictions on Certain Vehicles on Interstate 70 and Interstate 79

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT has lifted the Tier 4 restrictions on Interstate 70 and Interstate 79 in Southwestern Pennsylvania.

Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan, remains in place on these roadways. Speed limits remain restricted to 45 mph on these roadways. Commercial vehicles not affected by other roadway restrictions must move to the right lane.

The purpose of the restriction is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on the website.

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340

