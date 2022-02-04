PennDOT Reopens Whitehall Road Bridge in West Norriton, East Norriton Townships

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has reopened the bridge carrying Whitehall Road over Kepner Creek in West Norriton and East Norriton townships, Montgomery County, following the completion of a bridge rehabilitation due to undermining at the pier and far abutments resulting from storm damage.

PennDOT's contractor dewatered the spans; removed large timber debris; underpinned the structure's abutments, pier, and apron areas; constructed new concrete channels; and placed rock for scour protection.

Built in 1911, and rehabilitated in 2012, the 2-span stone masonry arch bridge is 41 feet long, 35 feet wide, and carries approximately 12,729 vehicles a day.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

