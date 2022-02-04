Submit Release
News Search

There were 840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,182 in the last 365 days.

PennDOT Reopens Whitehall Road Bridge in West Norriton, East Norriton Townships

King of Prussia, PA The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has reopened the bridge carrying Whitehall Road over Kepner Creek in West Norriton and East Norriton townships, Montgomery County, following the completion of a bridge rehabilitation due to undermining at the pier and far abutments resulting from storm damage.

PennDOT's contractor dewatered the spans; removed large timber debris; underpinned the structure's abutments, pier, and apron areas; constructed new concrete channels; and placed rock for scour protection.

Built in 1911, and rehabilitated in 2012, the 2-span stone masonry arch bridge is 41 feet long, 35 feet wide, and carries approximately 12,729 vehicles a day.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

 # # #

Whitehall Rd Bridge, 2-4.PNG

You just read:

PennDOT Reopens Whitehall Road Bridge in West Norriton, East Norriton Townships

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.