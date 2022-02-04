Increasing prevalence of diseases driving phytosterols market registering CAGR of 9.62%by 2030

phytosterols market overview

Biosynthesis of plants and root culture is the new biotechnological alternative to increase the production of phytosterols

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Phytosterols Market by Market type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022, the global phytosterols market has generated $490 million in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 9.62% during the forecast period to reach $935 million by 2022. In 2015, Beta-sitosterols type occupied three-fifths share in terms of revenue.

Top market players in this sector include Archer Daniels Midlands, Cargill Incorporated, Pharmchem Laboratories Inc., BASF SE, E.I. DuPont De Nemours, Raisio plc, Arboris LLC, Unilever plc, Hyphyto Inc., and Gustav Parmenteir GmbH.

Key Findings of the Phytosterols Market

In the application segment, pharmaceuticals occupied one-third share in 2015.

The phytosterol market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

In North America, the phytosterols market in the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.7% from 2016-2022.

The campesterol type occupied more than one-fourth share in 2015.

In LAMEA, the phytosterols market in -sitosterols segment is likely to achieve a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

ncrease in coronary diseases such as heart disease (Atherosclerosis and heart attack), stroke, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, and peripheral vascular diseases, governmental approvals, and advancements in technologies have fueled the growth of phytosterols. In addition, the rise in awareness of health benefits associated with phytosterols has propelled its demand among consumers. Furthermore, anti-aging and anti-cancerous properties in phytosterols have increased its applications in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries.

Top Impacting Factors

1. Health benefits and high prevalence of diseases

2. Advancement in technology

PHYTOSTEROLS MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

By Type

Beta-sitosterols

Campesterols

Stigmasterols

Others

By Application

Food Ingredients

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

