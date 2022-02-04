Zika Virus Vaccines Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2030 | NewLink Genetics, Bharat Biotech International

Zika Virus Vaccines Market is estimated to reach $18,697 million by 2022 from $14,500 million in 2017. The Zika virus vaccines market growth rate is 5.2%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The key players profiled in the Zika Virus Vaccines Key Market report include Immunovaccine Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Bharat Biotech International Ltd., NewLink Genetics Co., Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GeneOne Life Science Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc. Sanofi S.A., and Hawaii Biotech Inc.

Download PDF Boucher: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1817

Zika Virus Vaccines Key Market Segment:

By Forecast Scenario Analysis

Rapid Growth Scenario

Moderate Growth Scenario

Low Growth Scenario

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

quote Zika virus is affecting people staying in Zika-infested regions and also the infection is linked with many babies being born with underdeveloped brains. This is attributed to the high risk of infection. Zika virus vaccines are gaining popularity, and FDA has passed priority review voucher system for it. quote

KEYFINDINGS OF THE ZIKA VIRUS VACCINES MARKET STUDY:

LAMEA accounted for approximately half of the share of the global market in 2015, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0%.

Asia-Pacific is the second largest potential market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%

Brazil has the highest potential and projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period in rapid adoption scenario.

The outbreak of Zika virus infection in Latin American Countries, especially in Brazil, in last two years; its continuous spread in North America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa; and lack of effective medicinal solutions for the prevention & treatment are major challenges faced by the healthcare and government agencies. To overcome these challenges, government agencies and various research institutes encourage and support pharmaceutical companies, in terms of investment and funding, for the development & manufacturing of related vaccines. These initiatives have given rise to a renewed interest among companies to invest and capitalize on the available opportunities. Multiple players are in process of vaccine development based on various techniques such as recombinant, live attenuated, whole inactivated, nucleic acids, and viral vectors.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1817

Other Trending Reports:

Thermoluminescent Dosimeter (TLD) Services Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2027

Safety Needles Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.