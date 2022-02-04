Protein labeling market has achieved boost in North America owing to the funding support provided by the government

Protein Labeling Market Outlook

Protein Labeling Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecast that the global market is growing at a CAGR of 14.9% during the 2014-2022.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on geography, North America generated the highest revenue in 2015, accounting for the majority of the share of global protein labeling market, due to various technological advancements, rise in R&D investments, and surge in demand for protein labeling products. Furthermore, North America is estimated to continue to dominate the world market, owing to rise in technological innovations and significant rise in funding.

Protein Labeling Market by Labeling Method (In Vitro, In Vivo and Bioorthogonal Labeling), Application (Mass Spectrometry, Immunological Techniques, and Protein Microarray), Product Type (Kits, Reagents and Services), and End Users (Research Laboratories, Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 - 2022

Key findings of the Protein Labeling Market Study:

Nanoparticle labeling segment is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 17.4%, among in vitro labeling.

Fluorescence Microscopy segment will exhibit a CAGR of 16.1% in LAMEA region.

Research laboratories segment holds two-thirds of the share in the end-user protein labeling market.

Photoreactive labeling segment for in vivo protein labeling is projected to be the fastest growing segment from 2016 to 2022.

Mexico was the smallest economy market in 2015, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% through 2022.

The key developmental strategies adopted by leading market players are product launches, collaborations, and partnerships. The prominent market players profiled in the report include General Electric Company, Kaneka Corporation, LI-COR, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., New England Biolabs, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Promega Corporation, F. Hoffmann-LA Roche AG, Seracare Life Sciences, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Protein labeling is an effective technique to study protein structure, function, and functioning of genes. The global protein labeling market has become prominent due to increase in expenditure on R&D, escalation in proteomics research, and rise in the healthcare expenses. Moreover, the launch of new technologies has boosted this market.

Protein Labeling Market Drivers

Rise in healthcare expenditure

Increase in R&D investments

Growth in proteomics research



