Game Camera Market Size Worth US$ 130.34 Million By 2027 | CAGR 5.0%: The Insight Partners

Rising product development strategies by various companies to design game cameras for hunting are propelling the market growth worldwideNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners study on “Game Camera Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Ammunition, Accessories, and Geography,” the market is projected to reach US$ 130.34 Million by 2027 from US$ 89.41 Million in 2019; it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.0% during 2020–2027.
Report Coverage Details
Market Size Value in US$ 89.41 Million in 2019
Market Size Value by US$ 130.34 Million by 2027
Growth rate CAGR of 5.0% from 2020-2027
Forecast Period 2020-2027
Base Year 2020
No. of Pages 140
No. Tables 56
No. of Charts & Figures 72
Historical data available Yes
Segments covered Type and Application, and Geography
Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
The immense popularity of hunting and wildlife photography in North America is one of the significant factors driving the market. The US Fish and Wildlife Service report was presented by the US Department of the Interior, which confirms that ~101.6 million Americans, that is 40% of the US population, took part in wildlife-related activities in 2016, including fishing, hunting, and wildlife watching. As a partnership effort with national and states conservation administrations, the report is a crucial source of data on wildlife recreation in the US. Private organizations, Federal, and states use this information to manage wildlife.
In 2019, Europe stood second in the game camera market with a decent market share, and it is anticipated to witness a decent CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Germany, France, the UK, Russia, and Italy are among the major countries in Europe. The region has a huge and energetic hunting community. People in Europe have been hunting for several decades. In several countries of Europe, the wildlife is owned privately, and hunting is reserved for upper-class people. The average hunter in the region spends ~US$ 30,380 to 36,456 per year to hunt. The region boasts around seven to nine million registered hunters, which is quite low than the US, with ~45 million registered hunters.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Game Camera Market
The US is the major manufacturer and supplier of game cameras with numerous companies producing game cameras in the country. This is primarily due to a substantial rise in hunting activities, demand from research organizations, and wildlife photography fanatics. The outbreak of COVID-19 in the country has led the manufacturers to furlough a decent percentage of their employees and operate with a very limited workforce. This showcased a drastic drop in production volumes of game cameras, thereby, showcasing a negative trend in revenue generation trend in the game camera market.
Rising Popularity of Hunting in North America Fuels Market Growth
In North America, hunting is the most popular practice. The region comprises a few of the finest game animals—the animals that can be hunted for their meat or sport. In the region, hunting opportunities are huge and they vary from whitetail hunting in Eastern hardwood forests to elk hunting in high alpine meadows to mule deer in the Sonoran Desert to muskox Canadian Arctic. The growing popularity of wildlife management in North America can be attributed to the “North American Model of Wildlife Conservation,” which depends on money produced by hunters. Several hunters have added the game camera to their equipment due to rising innovations.
This factor is surging the demand for game cameras worldwide. Game cameras are built for hunters, primarily in North America, which are engaged in deer and other games that roam their hunting grounds. Hunters place cameras near feeders and bait stations since it attracts and surges the time an animal stays in front of the camera. In the US, deer hunting is a huge business, and hunters always look for effective ways to manage deer herds. The major benefit of using game cameras is the opportunity to inspect photos of deer or any other animal from various angles.
Game Camera Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Air force Airguns, Velocity Outdoor Inc., Daisy Outdoor Products, Feinwerkbau GmbH, GAMO Outdoor, S.L.U, Morini Competition Arm SA, and Smith & Wesson are among the key players in the global Game Camera market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.
In 2020, Boly Media Communications Co. Ltd., announced the launch of three new trail cameras: BG668 (North America version), BG584 and BG310-M. Cloud service is frequently used by most users as it is convenient and cost-effective. It is almost free compared to the use of SIM cards for viewing photos and videos.
