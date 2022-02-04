Sayreville War Memorial High School students Aaryan Parikh, Jai Desai, and Shriya Patel partner with New York Red Bulls
— SWMHS FBLA Advisor, Christopher Howard
Sayreville, February 4th, 2022: Sayreville War Memorial High School’s FBLA Chapter is proud to announce that they are working alongside the New York Red Bulls team and organization. The goal of this partnership is to grow the Red Bulls’ community presence in regards to local schools in the tri-state area.
Led by Aaryan Parikh, Jai Desai, and Shriya Patel, these efforts allow for mutual benefits to both the SWMHS FBLA chapter and Red Bulls organization.
FBLA, or Future Business Leaders of America, is a nationwide high school club that holds annual competitions for the best business minds of the country. The club promotes the business field and leadership qualities for high schoolers, and is a great way to get involved at any of the high schools that have an FBLA chapter.
The chapter will be using various channels to bolster the brand name of the Red Bulls, such as utilizing the exponential growth of trends on social media outlets. Through an FBLA-created trend dubbed #RunwiththeRedBulls, the team will be promoted on apps like Instagram and Tiktok, reaching a large target audience. The use of social media to generate publicity creates a “buzz” around the project within the chapter, district, and expansion to close by regions.
In addition, a virtual event will be implemented throughout this partnership, where a Red Bulls team player and/or organization member can speak on balancing the physical and mental aspects of sports, school, social life, etc.
The final portion of the partnership plan is centered around developing an outreach program where members of the Red Bulls team visit schools and discuss their personal journeys. This program will make students more inclined to support the Red Bulls and develop personal connections between students and players/organization members. This works to expand the Red Bulls fan base, increase marketing opportunities, and generate more profit for the fanbase through merchandise and ticket sales.
Overall, this three-pronged approach used in the Partnership with Business Project will expand the Red Bulls fan base, increase marketing opportunities, and generate more profit for the fanbase through merchandise and ticket sales, thus benefiting SWMHS and the Red Bulls organization.
The school would like to thank the New York Red Bulls organization and team for providing them and their students with this opportunity, and look forward to future collaborations. The chapter would like to thank the SWMHS FBLA Advisor, Christopher Howard, and the FBLA organization for making this project possible.
Aaryan Parikh, Jai Desai, and Shriya Patel
Sayreville War Memorial High School’s FBLA Chapter
