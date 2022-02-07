Breakthrough Study Busts Myths About Omega Nutrition
Emerging Science Shows Plant-Based Sources Can Supply All the Omegas Needed for Optimal Wellness
This whitepaper sends a confident and bold message that plants, led by ahiflower, can supply the essential omegas our bodies need.”WINSTON-SALEM, NC, USA, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natures Crops International, a leading producer of innovative, plant-based specialty oils, has co-authored an influential whitepaper titled, Plant-Based Dietary Sources Can Supply All the Omegas Needed for Optimal Wellness.
Every cell in every human body requires omega 3 and 6 to function properly. Omega oils are widely known to help support cognitive wellness, healthy immune function, joint health, skin health, cardiovascular health and more. There is no controversy that humans must consume omega 3 and 6 in their diets, and that achieving optimal intakes can deliver improved health outcomes. However, there’s significant controversy over the sources and types of omega 3’s and 6’s that humans should consume.
“Plant based diet advocates have refuted the claim that optimal omega health can only be achieved through consuming fish and krill oils, or that humans are simply inefficient at metabolizing plant-based omegas, and until now, have had little scientific evidence to defend that claim,” said Andrew Hebard, founder and CEO of Natures Crops International. “The annual global omega 3 supplement industry is estimated to be valued at over $5.5 billion and on a trajectory to reach over $10 billion by 2028, so there’s a lot of opportunity and a lot at stake.”
This breakthrough paper provides the very latest evidence supporting sustainable, plant-based omega-3 oils, led by ahiflower, as reliable alternatives to fish oil. It provides comparisons of plant-based omega-3 sources and importantly, sheds light on new discoveries and emerging science showing that ahiflower and other plant-based omega oil sources are safe, sustainable and equitable alternatives to fish oil.
The pre-published evidence shows that plant-based omega-3 sources convert readily and efficiently to omega-3 DHA. This is big news for omega-3 formulators and consumers. For nearly 50 years, much of the omega 3 industry has coalesced around the notion that plant based omega-3 is insufficiently bioavailable to humans and that they convert inefficiently or negligibly to DHA. The science clearly demonstrates that sufficient plant-based omega-3 intakes are completely adequate for DHA uptake in blood and key tissues. It also shows that some plant-based sources convert more efficiently than others. For example, the study showed that ahiflower oil converts to DHA more efficiently than flax oil. Previous studies have shown that ahiflower oil significantly elevates circulating levels of EPA and that ahiflower is up to four times more effective than flaxseed oil in EPA conversion. EPA and DHA are the omega 3 fatty acids found in fish oil, but do not occur naturally in plants.
“When you look at various populations in the world that do not consume fish oil yet have healthy omega intakes from plant-based sources and do not widely exhibit symptoms of deficiency, it simply does not make sense to say we must get our omegas from fish oil and that plant-based sources aren’t adequate,” said Mr. Hebard. “Our scientific understanding and analytical capabilities have advanced significantly in this area and this paper sends a confident and bold message that plants can supply the essential omegas our bodies need, and that taking marine omega-3 sources is optional and not functionally essential. Consumers have options and can confidently make omega 3 consumption decisions based on personal preference.”
The important key takeaway from this pre-published science is that plant-based omega-3 sources do form all the longer-chain omega-3’s needed for optimal wellness in healthy adults, including DHA. A forthcoming technical paper will reveal the findings of new research led by Richard Bazinet, PhD and Adam Metherel, PhD at the University of Toronto. Their pre-published evidence shows that plant-based dietary ALA and SDA sources, such as flax and ahiflower, convert to circulating plasma DHA at relatively efficient replacement rates compared to a fish oil-based DHA source in mice, with ahiflower oil significantly outperforming flax oil. Mice consuming preformed DHA demonstrated declines in circulating EPA levels from baseline while those consuming flax simply maintained levels. Ahiflower oil significantly elevated circulating EPA, confirming similar published findings in humans.
The clear validation that healthy human adults can confidently meet their omega-3 needs from a plant-based source dramatically changes the sustainability and availability equation for the omega-3 industry. Ahiflower is used in many leading supplement and beauty brands, as well as food and beverage brands that are also embracing it for its mild, clean taste. For more information, visit Ahiflower.com. Download a copy of the full technical paper: Plant-Based Dietary Sources Can Supply All the Omegas Needed for Optimal Wellness.
About Natures Crops International
Decades ago, a dedicated search for innovative and functional plant ingredients yielded an important discovery that Buglossoides arvensis, or Ahiflower, had some very special qualities. Extensive research and numerous studies showed that the seeds of this unassuming little plant contain the most complete and balanced omega-rich oil with the richest overall omega fatty acid content from a plant. Natures Crops is the exclusive provider of Ahiflower oil. As a mindful manufacturer of specialty oils for dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, food, personal care and animal nutrition products, Natures Crops produces oils from the highest quality crops, produced by growers who follow strict regenerative agriculture practices, and adhere to management protocols ensuring sustainability and identity preservation. Natures Crops ensures the crops produced are grown, processed, packaged, and delivered in a safe, sustainable, traceable, and cost-competitive manner. The company has operations in Prince Edward Island, Canada and the United Kingdom, with headquarters in North Carolina. For more information, please write to info@naturescrops.com.
