Gene therapy cell culture media market: Genetic keys to convert skin cells into red blood cells found

Gene therapy cell culture media market size accounted for $122.60 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $278.96 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.6%

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Gene Therapy Cell Culture Media Market by Media Type (Serum Containing Media, Serum Free Media, Stem Cell Media, Specialty Media, Chemically Defined Media, Lysogeny Broth, Custom Media, and Others), Viral Vectors Type (Retroviruses, Lentiviruses, Adenoviruses, Adeno Associated Virus, Herpes Simplex Virus, Poxvirus, Vaccinia Virus, and Others), and End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industry, Academic Institute, Research Laboratory, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027".

Rise in R&D investments, surge in awareness regarding gene therapy, advancements related to gene therapy, and increase in prevalence of cancer drive the growth of the global gene therapy cell culture media market. However, scarcity of skilled professionals, high costs related to gene therapies, and ethical & scientific concerns regarding culture media hinder the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential of the emerging countries present new opportunities in the coming years.

The global gene therapy cell culture media market size accounted for $122.60 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $278.96 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

Takara Holdings Inc.

Novartis International AG

Bio-Techne Corporation

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

By media type, the chemical defined media occupied 20.7% share of the global gene therapy cell culture media market in 2019.

By viral vectors type, the lentiviruses anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry accounted for 60.3% share of the market in 2019.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

