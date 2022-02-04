Medical Fluid Bag Market: Polyolefins segment is projected as one of the most lucrative segment.

Global medical fluid bags market was valued at $ 3,531.80 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $ 6,057.60 million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 5.50%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Medical Fluid Bag Market by Product Type (Blood Bags, Intravenous Bags, Dialysis Bags and Others), Material (PVC Compounds, Polyolefins and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Blood Banks, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in incidence of chronic diseases, rise in geriatric population, and surge in number of premature births drive the growth of the global medical fluid bags market. However, health concerns associated with the use of BPA and DEHP medical bags restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, increase in number of hospitals and growing pharmaceutical sector presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Leading players of the global medical fluid bags market analyzed in the research include Amsino International Inc., B. Braun Medical, Baxter International, ConvaTec, Fresenius Kabi, Hospira Inc., Pall Corporation, Smiths Medical, Terumo, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Westfield Medical Ltd.

Based on product type, the intravenous bags segment held largest share in the global market in 2020.

On the basis of material, the polyolefins held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the hospitals held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 5.00 % during the forecast period.

