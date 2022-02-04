CanvasArtists launches an (NFT) platform, first web3 company offering traditional “canvas” artwork on the blockchain

COS COB, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CanvasArtists, a membership based platform, offers highly curated digital art from proven artists with auction sales. The Company will mint their first canvas artist, David Crunelle on Saturday, February 5th.

David’s NFT collection includes 499 unique lenticular collages priced at .249 ETH, a significant discount to his physical artwork which typically sells for $8k on artsy.com. “We believe there is inherent value in David’s NFTs given his market sales and we’ve priced the drop to reward our early adopters” says Founder and CEO, Jared Lissauer. In addition, David’s drop includes a 1/10 chance to win an original work, creating a truly unique collectible for your wallet and your wall.

The Company was founded on the idea that building a sustainable and valuable community for artists and members will lead to a greater distribution of wealth than a short-term cash grab.

“The blockchain has added transparency to the financial services industry while cryptocurrencies have democratized it. However, the principles of transparency, trust and equality are somewhat lost in today’s NFT space, with faceless companies propped up by anonymous influencers, unclear payout structures and “cash grabbing” tactics. At CanvasArtists, we’ve made strategic decisions and built our business model with a long-term outlook, ensuring our community has trust in our platform, our team and our artists” says Jared Lissauer.

The company works closely with its artists to educate and curate, focusing on the long-term success of the drop. Lissauer continues “we’ve aligned our incentives with the artists’ and with our members. We all grow and benefit together!”. Lissauer’s vision has created a backlog of diverse artists eager to leverage the Company for their NFT drops and members can expect at least one new drop per month.

According to David Crunelle, “the partnership with the tech and digital marketing experts at CanvasArtists has made the onboarding and launch of my first NFT seamless. They are passionate art lovers and have developed a business model that protects the artists with public authenticity on the blockchain and recurring revenue.”

To help build trust in the community, the Company has listed all personnel on its website, CanvasArtists.io, as well as team member bios. Further, the Company offers white glove support through the dedicated customer service phone number (914-334-2294). As an added bonus, members qualify to win physical art giveaways, creating a physical-NFT bundle for a truly unique collectible.

For more information and updates on our product visit CanvasArtists.io, join our Discord at https://discord.gg/canvasartists and follow us on Twitter.

Press inquiries to Chris Connaughton at 203-295-0040