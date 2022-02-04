Cardiac resynchronization therapy market: Longer working hours, work related stress is the major cause of cardiac stroke

U.S. cardiac resynchronization therapy market was valued at $965.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $983.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.9%

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "U.S. Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market by Type (CRT Pacemaker and CRT Defibrillator), Application (Intraventricular Dyssynchrony, Interventricular Dyssynchrony, and Atrioventricular Dyssynchrony), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Specialized Cardiac Treatment Centers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in the geriatric population, increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and development in healthcare infrastructure have boosted the growth of the U.S. cardiac resynchronization therapy market. Moreover, high-end technological developments in CRT devices supplemented the market growth. However, product recalls in the U.S., cost of CRT devices, and shortage of healthcare professionals hinder the market growth. On the contrary, developing opportunities in the low economic U.S. states would open lucrative opportunities for the market players.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The U.S. cardiac resynchronization therapy market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Abbott Laboratories, Osypka Medical GmbH, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, LivaNova PLC, MEDICO S.p.A., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, OSCOR Inc., and Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

The presence of favorable reimbursement policies, rise in investments, increase in technological advancements, and a growth in sedentary lifestyle among the U.S. population makes way for the growth of the cardiac resynchronization therapy market in the U.S. In addition, U.S. healthcare spending grew 4.6% in 2019 (as compared to 2018), reaching $3.8 trillion or $11,582 per person is expected to assist in the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

On the basis of type, the CRT defibrillator segment was the highest contributor to the U.S. cardiac resynchronization therapy market in 2019

On the basis of application, the intraventricular dyssynchrony segment dominated the U.S. cardiac resynchronization therapy market in 2019, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the specialized cardiac treatment centers segment is anticipated to register fastest CAGR during the forecast period

