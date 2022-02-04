Hogan Administration Announces Second Phase of Emergency Rental Assistance Program Funding

February 4, 2022

An additional $204 million to be made available to renters and landlords impacted by COVID-19

State of Maryland continues to exceed federal goals for distribution of relief

NEW CARROLLTON, MD (February 4, 2022) – Secretary Kenneth C. Holt today announced that the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) will allocate an additional $204 million for the continuation of the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. This second phase of federal funding will support local efforts to assist tenants whose ability to pay rent has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the funds provided to DHCD, more than $148 million was allocated directly to Maryland counties and Baltimore City. Information on the preliminary allocation for the second phase of ERAP funding is available at Emergency Rental Assistance Program Phase Two Funding.

“Thanks to strong partnerships with local government agencies, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program has helped thousands of Maryland renters bring their rent current and avoid eviction,” said Secretary Holt. “Because of our close cooperation, this second phase of federal funding will be seamlessly incorporated into existing state and local programs to provide continued relief to landlords and tenants, ultimately providing more than $750 million in rental assistance statewide.”

Since its launch, more than $249 million in financial assistance has been distributed to more than 40,000 renters statewide as of December 2021. The state and local programs in all eight Maryland jurisdictions receiving additional direct federal funding – Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George’s counties and Baltimore City – have met or exceeded spending guidelines established by the U.S. Treasury. Statewide, Maryland has an expenditure ratio of 69%, and remains on track to meet all federal spending goals for the program.

To see complete program data, visit rentrelief.maryland.gov and click on “Data Dashboard.” Viewers of the dashboard can select information on specific county programs, see demographic information and get data on department marketing and outreach efforts. The dashboard is updated on a monthly basis to show progress, and data reflecting the second phase of funding will be added in the near future.

Tenants and landlords seeking aid should visit rentrelief.maryland.gov or call 877-546-5595 to get connected to rental assistance programs. In addition to local programs, tenants in eligible properties may qualify for DHCD’s Assisted Housing Relief Program, which serves rental units in multifamily projects financed by the department’s Community Development Administration using state funds or federal resources. Tenants in those properties should contact their property management company for application information.

