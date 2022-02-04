Country Artist Corey Stapleton Releases “My First Rodeo. Not.”
Former Montana Politician Continues String of Hard-Hitting Singles With Latest ReleaseNASHVILLE, TN, USA, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Montana country artist and former politician Corey Stapleton continues his run of no holds barred singles with the latest, “My First Rodeo. Not.” The song features an uptempo driving track, booming with electric guitars, and powerful vocals with Stapleton’s distinctly country sound. Ultimately he inspires listeners to double down on who they are and what they stand for, with a fun rock-infused edge and playful lyrics.
"I think you ought to know that this ain’t my first rodeo. "Stapleton’s Montana roots shine through with the cowboy track. “We wanted to do something energetic and fun, especially for the times right now,” Stapleton shares. “I don’t think people need another sad song, they need a little pep in their step, and this one really rocks. I can’t wait to play it live!”
Gearing up for his full-length album, Sea Change, set for release in March, Stapleton has released a series of singles showcasing his solo songwriting and newfound artist career. His first four releases exhibit significant range, with the optimistic “Western Son,” meditative and faith-forward “The Pen,” and his honest take on Afghanistan, “Kabul’s Fallen.”
Stapleton continues to impress listeners with his unique point of view and inspiring story that it is never too late to go after a dream.
To learn more please visit www.CoreyStapleton.com.
ABOUT COREY STAPLETON
Corey Stapleton has lived a life that is worthy of motion picture treatment. After graduating from the United States Naval Academy, he served 11 years in the Navy as a Surface Warfare Officer, deploying overseas aboard the aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy. When he “settled down” he became a Montana State Senator and then Secretary of State. The next chapter is perhaps the most ambitious turn a politician has ever made. Corey spent the pandemic year writing the songs that have been in his heart for years. After many trips to Nashville, working with the top players, and having his single mixed by one of the elite producers in country music, David Huff, he is ready to release his very personal messages to the world. His first four singles are available now with his coming debut full-length album, Sea Change, set to release in March of 2022.
