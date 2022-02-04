Teddy Bear’s Ranch and Ghost Town Celebrates Impressive Milestone with 2,000 Visitors

The private home rental is designed to be the ultimate getaway for families who love adventure.

BIG BEAR CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teddy Bear’s Ranch and Ghost Town is pleased to announce it recently saw its 2,000th guest and 300th family at its one-of-a-kind vacation rental.Teddy Bear’s Ranch and Ghost Town is a wildly popular vacation rental and Big Bear hotspot. Managed by AirBnB Super Hosts, the ranch offers a remarkable array of fun activities, including a wild west dress up experience, 9-hole mini golf course, teepee, panning for gold, hand carved teeter totter, hand carved rocking horse, arrowhead hunting, stunning solar light display, over 60 board games, four video game consoles and so much more. As a result of the vast number activities to participate in, the Ranch is arguably one of the most original destinations on the planet when it comes to private home rentals.In the destination rental’s most recent news, Teddy Bear’s Ranch and Ghost Town recently hosted its 300th family and 2,000th guest. Considering it generates the majority of its activity on AirBnB, this is an exceptional milestone for the Ranch and speaks to the hosts’ unrelenting dedication to providing a fun, relaxing, and memorable experience to families.“When I was a child, if I got emotional when it was time to leave a family vacation destination, I never forgot those trips and always wanted to go back,” recalls one of the Ranch’s founders, Teddy. “That's our goal with every kiddo that visits the ranch, we want them to remember us for years to come and, based on the feedback we’ve received from our 2,000 visitors, we know we are accomplishing our mission with each and every stay. We look forward to making new friends throughout 2022 and beyond.”The Ranch is located in beautiful Big Bear City, California and a link for booking is available on its website.For more information about Teddy Bear’s Ranch and Ghost Town, or to make a reservation, please visit http://www.TeddyBearsRanchAndGhostTown.com/ About Teddy Bear’s Ranch and Ghost TownTeddy Bear’s Ranch and Ghost Town was founded five years ago by Theodore (Teddy) Trentman, a past Universal Studio Tour Guide, and Drew Panico, a real estate agent, who have been managing vacation rentals for more than seven years in Big Bear, California. The Ranch is one of two vacation rentals managed and owned by Teddy and Drew, with the other location being Teddy Bear's Cabin. As a result of their dedication, Teddy and Drew have been named as AirBnB Super Hosts for fifteen quarters back-to-back.Teddy and Drew are both life partners and business partners and have been selling real estate for more than fifteen years.