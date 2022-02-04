Chief Justice Paul Newby Proclaims February 5-12 as Court Reporting and Captioning Week for the Judicial Branch

Supreme Court of North Carolina Chief Justice Paul Newby has proclaimed the week of February 5-12 as Court Reporting and Captioning Week in the Judicial Branch by way of a judicial order.

This week-long event is recognized nationally by the National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) The event is meant to highlight the many aspects of court reporting and captioning.

"We set aside this week to recognize the important contribution court reporters make to ensuring that justice is delivered without favor, denial, or delay," said Chief Justice Newby. "Our court reporters are indispensable for our courts to be open and for the delivery of fair and impartial justice for all."

During calendar year 2021, Judicial Branch court reporters produced more than 201,000 pages of transcripts in more than 1,200 different cases. Those transcripts were delivered in an average of 52 days. This is a record turnaround time largely due to the fact that more than 40% of the court reporters are real-time certified. In fact, in more than 15% of cases, the transcripts were completed and delivered in less than two weeks.