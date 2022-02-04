PennDOT Updates Roadway Restrictions for Winter Storm Landon
02/04/2022
Clearfield, PA – As winter storm Landon continues to move through the region with a mix of precipitation, PennDOT is lifting some roadway restrictions in north central Pennsylvania.
The following changes are now in effect:
- All restrictions have been lifted on Interstate 99 in Centre County
- Tier 4 restrictions have been lifted on Interstate 80 from I-99 at Bellefonte to the Ohio state line.
- Tier 1 restrictions remain in effect on Interstate 80 from I-99 at Bellefonte to the Ohio state line. A 45-mph speed reduction and commercial vehicles in right lane only remains in effect.
Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:
- Tractors without trailers.
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers.
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers.
- Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV.
- Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV's, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers.
- Recreational vehicles/motorhomes.
- School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches, and
- motorcycles.
Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department's primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.
Drivers should be sure to carry an emergency kit in their vehicles and include items such as non-perishable food, water, first-aid supplies, warm clothes, a blanket, cell phone charger and a small snow shovel. Motorists should tailor their kits to any specific needs that they or their families have such as baby supplies, extra medication and pet supplies.
For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.
MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598
