PennDOT Updates Roadway Restrictions for Winter Storm Landon

02/04/2022 Clearfield, PA – As winter storm Landon continues to move through the region with a mix of precipitation, PennDOT is lifting some roadway restrictions in north central Pennsylvania. The following changes are now in effect: All restrictions have been lifted on Interstate 99 in Centre County

Tier 4 restrictions have been lifted on Interstate 80 from I-99 at Bellefonte to the Ohio state line.

Tier 1 restrictions remain in effect on Interstate 80 from I-99 at Bellefonte to the Ohio state line. A 45-mph speed reduction and commercial vehicles in right lane only remains in effect. Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: Tractors without trailers.

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers.

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers.

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV.

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV's, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers.

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes.

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches, and

motorcycles. Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on the website. Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department's primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear. While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts. Drivers should be sure to carry an emergency kit in their vehicles and include items such as non-perishable food, water, first-aid supplies, warm clothes, a blanket, cell phone charger and a small snow shovel. Motorists should tailor their kits to any specific needs that they or their families have such as baby supplies, extra medication and pet supplies. For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter. Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram. MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598 # # #