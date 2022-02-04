Submit Release
PennDOT Removes Tier 1 Vehicle Restrictions on Interstates 70 and 99 in the Laurel Highlands Region

PennDOT has lifted the temporary restriction on certain vehicles from traveling on Interstates 70 and 99 in the Laurel Highlands Region of Pennsylvania.

Due to the ice storm impacting the region, PennDOT temporarily restricted certain vehicles from using the interstates earlier today to help ensure that the interstates remained open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. 

The vehicle restrictions reflected Tier 1 of the commonwealth's weather event vehicle restriction plan.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.

MEDIA CONTACT: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105  

