Press Release - South of Exit 16 South Bound Lane
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Traffic is backed up south of exit 16 south bound lane. Traffic is down to 1 lane due to a motor vehicle accident. Crews are on scene. Exit 16 south bound on / off ramp is still open
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.