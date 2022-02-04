Press Release - South of Exit 16 South Bound Lane

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Traffic is backed up south of exit 16 south bound lane. Traffic is down to 1 lane due to a motor vehicle accident. Crews are on scene. Exit 16 south bound on / off ramp is still open

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.