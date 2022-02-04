Kilo Grupe: Why This Company Sees Health Differently
Approaching Health: How Kilo Grupe Came Up with Its Unique PhilosophyNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding the right path to a healthy lifestyle will ultimately look different for all of us. When everyone has their own unique genetics and personal preferences, there simply can’t be one right answer.
Kilo Grupe is a leader in the digital healthcare space, one that’s made a name for itself by challenging societal norms and by bringing the digital health world to the next level. The company weighed in on how they are pursuing their mission and why their apps are making such an impact on the people who use them.
Kilo Grupe at Work
Whether it’s a diabetic with a jam-packed schedule or a chronic insomniac who would settle for just a few hours of sleep a night, there’s a lot to consider when designing a healthcare application. That’s why Kilo has focused on apps that speak to people’s everyday sensibilities.
Kilo Grupe is aiming to build solutions to assist people on their lifelong journeys. Ultimately, health doesn’t come down to numbers, it comes down to how a person takes care of themselves. From mental to physical wellness, Kilo Grupe was built on the notion that many could use a helping hand to feel and do a little better.
Giving Patients a Break
When people go to the doctor — regardless of what country they happen to live in — they can often be met with unrealistic advice or very real judgment.
An overweight person might be told to simply change their diet, as if they had never tried it before. Someone with serious anxiety might be told to relax, as if that had never occurred to them before. (Certainly not every healthcare professional will take this attitude, but there’s enough evidence out there to suggest we need to start rethinking the concept of healthcare).
When Kilo Grupe first got its start, the team was very aware of how counterproductive many healthcare initiatives can be. They were determined to cut through some of the worst parts of healthcare by designing products that were both easy to use and inspiring enough to switch up unhealthy behavior. The crux is that Kilo doesn’t expect a night-and-day turnaround. Lasting change takes time, and often a lifetime of work to maintain.
A key component of Kilo’s products is the virtual caregiver they provide to users. This feature is excellent for giving people a boost when they need it most. Health typically begins to break down when people stop paying attention to it. They may make a few poor decisions and consider them little more than a one-off. Yet it doesn’t always take much for these decisions to snowball into real disorders.
Being Different
Kilo was started on the basis of being a little weird, but the team is proud to stand out in the healthcare industry. Healthcare isn’t going to get any better if we keep doing things exactly the same way, and millions of people are happy that there are companies like Kilo that are willing to step up and aim for meaningful change.
