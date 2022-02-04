Ambulance Services Market Size to Surpass US$ 95.1 Bn by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global ambulance services market size is expected to surpass around US$ 95.1 billion by 2030 and is expanding growth at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ambulance services market size was valued at US$ 25.9 billion in 2020. The ambulance demand is expanding as a result of advantageous reimbursement policies, increased medical tourism, and an increase in the frequency of road accidents, and a growing senior population. The road accidents are becoming more common, necessitating quick medical attention and ambulance assistance. According to the Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT), roughly 1.3 million people die each year in road accidents.



Ambulance services support and help in the treatment variety of disorders that require to be treated immediately. Ambulance services are transported to the needed locations by air, ground, and water using specialized vehicles. The emergency surface ambulance, emergency air ambulance, non-emergency surface ambulance, non-emergency air ambulance and additional services are all included in ambulance services.

The presence of a huge population over age of 60 years, which has low immune level and is more susceptible to disorders such as cancer, spinal injuries, heart difficulties, and neurological disorders, is also projected to be a growth factor for the ambulance services market during the forecast period.

Based on the transport vehicle, the ground ambulance segment dominated the global ambulance services market in 2020 with highest market share. This is attributed to the effectiveness and high utilization rates of ground ambulances in the developed and developing nations.





Based on the services, the emergency services segment dominated the global ambulance services market in 2020 with highest market share. Due to the frequency of cardiovascular disorders such as congestive heart failure, cardiac stroke, arrest, emergency services is expected to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period.





Based on the equipment, the advance life support (ALS) segment dominated the global ambulance services market in 2020 with highest market share. The growth in technologically advanced equipment and qualified personnel, as well as growing awareness of life support services and the high frequency of cardiovascular illnesses, can be attributed to the growth of the segment.





Regional Snapshot

North America is the largest segment for ambulance services market in terms of region. This is attributed to the favorable reimbursement policies and regulatory frameworks in the healthcare industry, rising demand for high quality healthcare facilities, and well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the ambulance services market. The ambulance services market in Asia-Pacific region aided by favorable reimbursement rules in nations such as Japan, China, and India. The ambulance reimbursements are offered in order to make ambulance services more affordable for the patient population.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising focus on air ambulance

The market players have offered continual improvements, resulting in an increase in demand for helicopter air ambulance service and drone-based emergency ambulance services for rescue as well as blood and organ transportation to the victims and patients. The increased demand for fixed-wing aerial ambulances to conduct long distance medical missions and increased security concerns, are expected to drive the growth of the ambulance services market during the forecast period. In addition, the present market trend is centered on the development of passenger drones, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the air ambulance industry. Thus, the rising focus on air ambulance is propelling the growth of the ambulance services market during the forecast period.

Restraints

Lack of organized services

The shortage of organized ambulance services and qualified staffs in current ground ambulance services equipped with all advanced medical supplies and equipment, as well as trained pilots for air ambulance services, is a major barrier for the ambulance services market.

Opportunities

Growing prevalence of COVID-19 cases

With the spread of coronavirus pandemic in all countries around the world, there has been a growth in demand for emergency ambulance services with life support facilities, which is expected to boost the ambulance services market. Ambulances are classified as either advance life support with ventilators or basic life support without ventilators and are used to diagnose and prevent serious diseases which are harmful for the life. Moreover, governments are focusing on deploying other ambulances with emergency medical technicians who match the requirement for the pandemic, which is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the ambulance services market.

Challenges

Changes in regulatory framework

In order to enable safe transportation to patients by air ambulances, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) implemented severe norms and regulations. The FAA adopts rule amendments once every five years in order to improve the safety of air ambulances. Thus, the changes in regulatory framework are a major challenge for the market growth.

