Global High Level Disinfection Services Market to Surpass US$ 49,408.4 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global high level disinfection services market is estimated to be valued at US$ 25,679.4 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global High Level Disinfection Services Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing engagement of government regulatory organizations in transforming healthcare and medical field using new techniques, increasing adoption of products for disinfection of healthcare facilities, product launches, inorganic activities such as collaborations, and others.

The increasing prevalence of hospital associated infection (HAI) is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to report published by European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control in World Health Organization, an average prevalence of 7.1% in European countries. The Centre estimates that 4,131,000 patients are affected by approximately 4,544,100 episodes of health care-associated infection every year in Europe.

Market players are indulged in launching new products, which is expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2020, Pilot Chemical Company and its subsidiary Mason Chemical Company are pleased to announce the expansion of its peracetic acid products to meet the growing demand for effective antimicrobial products for a diverse range of industries. These industries range from food protection, janitorial, oil & gas, commercial laundry, industrial water treatment, and pulp and paper.

The increasing number of incidence of food poisoning, is expected to drive the global high level disinfection services market growth. For instance, according to the Brazilian Ministry of Health, around 1,524 outbreaks of food-borne diseases were recorded between 2000 and 2018, with 219,909 individuals sickened and 167 deaths in Brazil. This is, in turn, boosting the global high level disinfection services market growth.

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections is expected to drive the growth of the global high level disinfection services market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the report published by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2017, hospital-acquired infections result in more than 99,000 deaths every year. Moreover, according to a report published in antimicrobe.org, hospital acquired pneumonia (HAP) accounts for around 27.00% of all nosocomial infections acquired in medical intensive care units (ICU). Since these products are needed for disinfection and cleaning of various hospital equipment, therefore, these instances are expected to surge the demand for high level disinfectant services.

Among regions, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global high level disinfection services market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of prevalence of healthcare- associated infections in the region. For instance, in 2014, according to a report published by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a multistate point prevalence survey of healthcare-associated infections involving 11,282 patients from 183 U.S. hospitals. Furthermore, according to the same report, about 4% of hospitalized patients suffered from at least one of the HAI. In absolute numbers, in 2011, an estimated 648,000 hospitalized patients suffered from 721,800 infections.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global high level disinfection services market include STERIS, Microchem Laboratory, EcoFMR.Com, Altapure, Metrex Research, LLC, Rentokil Initial plc, and Advance Sterilization Products (ASP).

Market Segmentation:

Global High Level Disinfection Services Market, By Services:

In-house Outsource



Global High Level Disinfection Services Market, By Compound:

Formaldehyde Ortho-phthalaldehyde Hydrogen Peroxide Peracetic Acid Others



Global High Level Disinfection Services Market, By End User: Hospitals and Clinics Diagnostic Laboratories Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Academic and Research Institutes Others

Global High Level Disinfection Services Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



