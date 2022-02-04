Asia Smart Education and Learning Market to Reach $369.34 Billion by 2030

Allied Market Research - Logo

Increase in demand for e-learning solutions from schools and universities drives the growth of the Asia smart education and learning market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia smart education and learning market was estimated at $43.36 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit at $369.34 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13485

Impact of COVID-19 t-

• The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to the increased adoption of digital technologies with augmented data traffic. This factor boosted the Asia smart education & learning market positively.

• The greater adoption of adaptive and mixed learning approaches is most likely to persist post-pandemic as well.

Increase in demand for e-learning solutions from schools and universities drives the growth of the Asia smart education and learning market. On the other hand, several security & privacy concerns and high cost of implementation restrain the growth to some extent. However, the emergence of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend and the growing concept of virtual schools are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

The Asia smart education & learning market is analyzed across component, learning mode, end user, and countries. Based on component, the hardware segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. The services segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 27.3% during the forecast period.

Based on learning mode, the virtual instructor-led training segment contributed to more than one-fifth of the total market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The adaptive learning segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period.

Based on country, the market across China held the major share in 2020, garnering around half of the Asia smart education & learning market. Simultaneously, the market across India would showcase the fastest CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 to 2030.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13485

The leading market players analyzed in the Asia smart education & learning market report include Adobe Systems Incorporated, Cisco Systems Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., NIIT Limited, Blackboard, Inc., Ellucian Company L.P., Abans Group, SMART Technologies, Unit4, and Saba Software, Inc. These market players have incorporated different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Similar Reports -

1. Smart Education and Learning Market

2. Smart Cities Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.