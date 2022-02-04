Well-off EV owners in for a BIG shock
UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Out of Touch Government Treasury and Transport Departments, must work with Drivers to get the best and absolutely fairest long term replacement to Fuel Duty
Reference: The Transport Select Committee has just announced that the government should tax motorists based on miles travelled as the use of petrol and diesel vehicles decreases.
FairFuelUK says:
"Those smug comfortably well-off Electric Vehicle owners and evangelists are in for a shock. Their recent years free use of UK’s roads, with their heavyweight particulate generating chariots, is to come to an end, very soon."
"The out of touch with road users, Government, so influenced by Lycra class SPADs and their vocal minority cycling lobby, has shot itself in the fiscal foot, by not having any real plans to replace the 5th largest income to the Treasury, in their hell-bent myopic push for us all to drive electric."
"It is only right that all road users, including cyclists pay for the roads they cycle or drive on. How can anyone disagree? But here’s the thing, any new road user tax must be fair and equitable and more of these punitive tax revenues must be hypothecated for new roads and their upkeep too."
"It is vital that existing diesel and petrol vehicle owners pay absolutely no more than under the current fuel duty process, with the haulage industry getting, preferential rates to help reduce inflation and aid economic recovery."
"This Government that has given us dangerous smart motorways, a perilous new Highway Code, the un-consulted* 2030 new fossil fuelled car sales ban, dozens of well-paid urban sanctimonious cycling commissioners plus the needles and costly net-zero aspiration, remains clueless on the future of road taxation of vehicle usage."
As the APPG for Fair Fuel for Motorists and Hauliers says in their recent EV report at https://fairfueluk.com/APPG-FFUK/17/ - recommendation 4: “..The Government should create a Road User Consultative Group, to include cyclists, motor bikers, cars, van drivers, taxis, and truckers. This vital policy advisory panel should be made up of associations and organisations who represent grass root road users, together with the APPG for Fair Fuel for UK Motorists and Hauliers but not the profit motivated commercial groups or highly financed green campaigners. Their remit to advise, scrutinise and support the Transport, Environment and Treasury Departments on all aspects of rural and urban road transport strategies, air quality plans and future vehicle taxation.
James Sutherland MP said: “I welcome the recommendations of this report that highlights the need for a viable move to clean fuels that does not impact adversely on the economy, drivers or businesses. We must also ensure that all road users are involved in the development of road transport strategy and so I particularly support the idea of a Road User Consultative Group. I urge policy makers to consider very carefully the recommendations of this well researched and informative piece of work by the Fair Fuel APPG.”
Philip Davies Conservative MP said: “The arbitrary proposed 2030 sales ban of new diesel and
petrol vehicles is one of the Government’s nanny-state interventions to vainly try to achieve its unrealistic and hugely expensive Net Zero target. Unfortunately, this policy has no regard for our road users and will pile additional costs on to hard pressed consumers and businesses. “I welcome this report’s recommendations – particularly regarding the establishment of a Road User Consultative Group. This way our road users and taxpayers can demonstrate clearly to Government the strength of feeling and concern about their current approach.”
ABD Spokesman Paul Biggs said: “Governments have been very keen on introducing a punitive system of road pricing since 2007 when the ABD played a key campaigning role in helping to defeat the unpopular plans of the Blair government. Electric vehicles have provided a new impetus for road pricing, but there are cost-effective alternative ways of taxing EVs for road use including a weight-based VED or VED based on kWhr battery size. New potential legislation provides a neat answer to the problem of taxing EVs for road use although the law also has some potentially sinister implications. The ABD remains opposed to road pricing, which has always been intended to be more about the intrusive and regressive pricing of cars off the roads rather than providing a fair taxation system."
Howard Cox, Founder of FairFuelUK said: "Wake up Grant Shapps and Rishi Sunak and get in the real world, please incentivise, don’t punish behind a virtue signalling pointless green dogma! And above all, for a change, talk with drivers not just cyclists as to how road user taxation should change for the better. Your anti-driver policies are alienating the very voters who backed you for the first time in 2019."
*There were Govt Consultations to ban New Petrol and Diesel Car Sales for 2040, then 2035. There were no consultations for moving the ban earlier to 2030.'
Howard Cox, Founder of the FairFuelUK Campaign and the Secretary to the APPG for Fair Fuel for Motorists and Hauliers - Contact: howard@fairfueluk.com
Tel: 07515421611
Background: Since 2011 the APPG for Fair Fuel for UK Motorists and UK Hauliers has examined major issues that impact on UK drivers. Along with FairFuelUK, it has been a major influencer on keeping Fuel Duty frozen since 2011. As well as fuel taxation, other issues addressed by the APPG that impact on drivers, have included congestion charges, ULEZ/CAZs, parking costs, roads investment, unfair treatment for fossil fuelled vehicle owners, solutions to lower emissions, cleaner fuel incentives, alternative technology options and transparent pricing at the fuel pumps with a continual call for PumpWatch. With the expected decline in Fuel Duty revenue, the APPG will also formulate a long-term approach to the future of road taxation and a positive transport strategy for all road users. https://fairfueluk.com
Since 2010 FairFuelUK has saved drivers over £110bn in planned tax hikes in duty and VAT through constructive and objective campaigning. Had FairFuelUK not campaigned to scrap the fuel duty escalator, fuel tax today would be 90p/lt rather than 57.95p/lt. Today we would be paying £1.80+ per litre at the pumps had FairFuelUK not fought for the World's highest taxed drivers. Because of the Campaign, inflation is down 6.7% and £24bn has been put back into consumer spending each and every year since 2011.
FairFuelUK is a public affairs team with no shareholders to satisfy, just an award-winning campaign representing the real concerns of hard-working motorists, families, small businesses, commercial drivers and hauliers across the UK. Decades of fiscal exploitation by successive Governments with little in return, warrants the need for FairFuelUK.
For 10 years, this award winning campaign has been backed by the RHA, Logistics UK, other respected organisations, 1.7m supporters and 146 MPs) . FairFuelUK is fronted by the Campaign's Founder Howard Cox. Funding is through support from key founding backers the FTA (Logistics UK), RHA and regular donations from supporters. Previous backers have included the RAC, Association of Pallet Networks, UKLPG and others.
Howard Cox
FairFuelUK
+44 7515421611
agilitysupport@agilitypr.com