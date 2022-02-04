Satellite Internet Market Expected to Reach $18.59 Billion by 2030

Allied Market Research - Logo

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global satellite communication industry was pegged at $56.01 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $99.58 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Covid-19 scenario-

• The outbreak of the pandemic led to steep increase in demand for internet services. This, in turn, accelerated the call for satellite communication.

• However, on the other hand, extended lockdowns across the world compelled the satellite manufacturing facilities to partially or completely close their operations. Also, delays in the affairs associated with the development of innovative satellite communication solutions impacted the market negatively.

By component, the services segment contributed to around two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2019, and is expected to dominate by 2027, due to rising need for high-speed and reliable internet connectivity. The equipment segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2027. The fact that advanced equipment are utilized in scientific research, earth observation, automotive, and telecommunication industries for efficient performance drives the growth of the segment.

By application, the broadcasting segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2027, due to rise in demand for direct-to-home satellite broadcasting services. However, the data communication segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2027. This is because it is used for real-time data conveyance for applications such as meteorological, hydrological, and marine among others.

By region, Europe, followed by Asia-pacific and North America, contributed to the major share in 2019, garnering around one-third of the global market, due to increase in adoption of the technology among industries such as civil and defense in the European region. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, due to increased investment in deploying satellite communication in countries such as China and India.

