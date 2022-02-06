Graph Database Market Size, Demand, Scope, Share, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising use of graph database for GDPR and regulation compliances

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to latest analysis by Emergen Research, global Graph Database market offering current Global graph database market size reached USD 1.59 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.9%, during the forecast period, Rising use of graph database software in healthcare industry and rising demand for robust Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure are some key factors driving market growth are some key factors driving global graph database market revenue growth.

Rising use of graph databases for General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and regulation compliances are also expected to boost revenue growth of the market to a significant extent. Graphs make it easier to control data migration and security. The databases minimize the chances of data breaches and ensures more uniformity while removing data, hence increasing trust related to private data. This is expected to boost adoption of graph databases for GDPR and regulation compliances, and in turn propel market revenue growth.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and top companies. The report covers all crucial and essential information related to global Graph Database market to help readers, investors, clients to gain a thorough understanding of the market and invest accordingly. Various advanced statistical tools such as SWOT analysis or Porter’s Five Forces are used in the report.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/907

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Graph Database market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Graph Database market:

Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, DataStax, Inc., ArangoDB GmbH, TigerGraph, Inc., Cambridge Semantics Inc., BitNine Co Ltd., and Neo4j, Inc.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Key Highlights From the Report

Service segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly steady CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing implementation of graph database solutions led to increase in need for related services including, implementation, support, and consulting which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Cloud segment is expected to register significantly steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period because of rising deployment of cloud-based graph database solutions for accessing graphs and data remotely.

North America market is expected to register faster revenue CAGR than other regional markets owing to rapid growth of healthcare industry coupled with rising adoption of graph database solutions and services by healthcare organizations in countries such as the U.S, Canada, and Mexico.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/graph-database-market

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Solution

Service

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

On-premises

Cloud

Graph Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Labeled Property Graph

Resource Description Framework (RDF)

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Analysis Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Connectivity Analysis

Path Analysis

Centrality Analysis

Community Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Master Data & Metadata Management

Fraud Detection & Risk Management

Customer Analytics

Recommendation Engine

Identity and Access Management

Privacy and Risk Compliance

Supply Chain Management

Infrastructure Management

Content Management

Asset Management

Human Capital Management

Scientific Data Management

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Telecom and IT

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Retail and E-Commerce

Government

Manufacturing

Travel and Hospitality

Logistics & Transportation

Energy and Utilities

Others

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/907

Key Features of the Graph Database Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Top 9 Globally Renowned Companies Offering Cloud Billing Services https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-9-globally-renowned-companies-offering-cloud-billing-services

Medical Supplies Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-supplies-market

Gambling Software Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/gambling-software-market

Traffic Jam Assist Systems Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/traffic-jam-assist-systems-market

Blue Hydrogen Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blue-hydrogen-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.