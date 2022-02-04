Fullerene Market Size, Demand, Scope, Share, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing application of fullerenes in drug delivery and gene delivery

A novel report on global Fullerene market is published by Emergen Research, offering current developments and emerging trends of the market.

The global fullerene market size reached USD 487.9 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, Rising use of functionalized fullerenes for cancer imaging and treatment and use in electronic batteries are factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, increasing application of fullerenes in drug delivery and gene delivery will continue to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Many researchers prefer fullerenes because of several beneficial properties such as being very small and readily dispersed, having very excellent biocompatibility, and not losing the initial reactivity. Fullerenes are nanomolecular carbon cages that can be used to deliver drugs and imaging agents. Fullerenes can work as drug delivery nanoparticles in a variety of ways. Whenever fullerenes are surface-functionalized, it can also have direct bioactivity, including antioxidant activity. Fullerenes are being utilized to carry drugs into the body, as lubricants, and as catalysts. These can function as hollow cages to catch other molecules. This is how fullerenes can carry drug molecules throughout the body and deliver drugs to where they are required, as well as trap and eliminate hazardous chemicals.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and top companies. The report covers all crucial and essential information related to global Fullerene market to help readers, investors, clients to gain a thorough understanding of the market and invest accordingly. Various advanced statistical tools such as SWOT analysis or Porter’s Five Forces are used in the report.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Fullerene market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Fullerene market:

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Nano-C, Inc., Merck KGaA, Nanocyl SA, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry UK Ltd., MTR Ltd., Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc., Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., and SES Research Inc.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Key Highlights From the Report

C70 segment is expected to register steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period as C70 fullerenes is widely used in natural photovoltaics and cancer preventive agents.

Electrical & electronics segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising usage of fullerenes in electronics including diodes, transistors, photocells, and others.

North America is expected to register substantial revenue growth rate in the global fullerene market over the forecast period due to robust presence of leading market players including Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc., Nano-C, Inc., and SES Research Inc. are among others, in countries in the region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Tons; 2018–2028)

C60

C70

C76

Others

Production Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Tons; 2018–2028)

Arc Discharge Method

CVD/CCVD Process

Laser Ablation of Graphite

Others

Shape Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Tons; 2018–2028)

Nanotubes

Bucky Balls

Nano-rods

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Tons; 2018–2028)

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Energy

Others

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Features of the Fullerene Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

