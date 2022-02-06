Digital Human Avatar Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast 2021 to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Growth of healthcare sector

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital human avatar market size is expected to reach USD 527.58 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 46.4% over the forecast period, Robust global digital human avatar market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing efforts by customer-centric firms to provide emotionally engaging experience to customers.

Integration of conversational intelligence of virtual human avatar enables possibility of a scalable interaction between a human being and the avatar, thus allowing directed approach to understand a customer’s needs. Digital human avatars are capable of conversing with customers through text or speech to offer product recommendations. Also, these avatars can help visitors to navigate across a product catalog and proactively mimic a sales person by initiating a conversation in any languages, and subsequently understand consumer preferences via their replies on basis of prebuilt algorithm, in order to provide suitable responses to a customers’ queries.

Digital Human Avatar Market research report published by Emergen Research describes in detail the vital aspects of the Digital Human Avatar market on a global and regional level. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of recent technological developments, product advancements, current and emerging trends, key statistical data, forecast estimation, and major companies operating in the market.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Digital Human Avatar market including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global Digital Human Avatar research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2028.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Among the product type segments, the interactive digital human avatar segment is expected to register faster revenue CAGR over forecast period. Live human agents, who follow a standard set of queries, are more likely to struggle at forming an interactive environment in terms of personalized approach in comparison to virtual agents, who understand and learn customer behavior in real-time and based on customer inputs, rapidly adapt to create a completely personalized approach to each customer.

Also, other than interacting with customers through tailored queries and replies, digital human avatars can create a personalized consumer specific algorithm for learning the patterns of their selections and choices. Moreover, businesses can deploy these avatars for online training and learning of their staffs.

Among the industry vertical segments, IT & telecommunications segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate over the forecast period. Rising demand for better connectivity services and emergence of 5G technology are key for growth of companies in the telecom sector. However, contact centers are facing immense pressure and are struggling to scale as required.

Also, automated technologies such as chatbots that are scalable are unable to replicate crucial human touch in providing customer experience. Thus, customers are experiencing digital fatigue to the point where about 82% of them rather want to talk to a person. Digital human avatars deliver a more human-like experience to customers, enabling telecom firms to scale the human touch, as well as allow human staff to focus on other important tasks.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

UneeQ, Microsoft Corporation, Didimo Inc., Wolf3D, HOUR ONE AI, Spatial Systems, Inc., CARV3D, DeepBrain AI, Soul Machines, and Synthesia Ltd.

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global digital human avatar market on the basis of product type, industry verticals, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Interactive Digital Human Avatar

Non-Interactive Digital Human Avatar

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

BFSI

Education

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive

IT & Telecommunications

Gaming & Entertainment

Others

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

