More about Atlanta Couple Arrested by GBI and DDS for Identity Theft

Conyers, GA (February 4, 2022) – An investigation conducted by the GBI Cyber Crime Center (G3C) and the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) has resulted in the arrests of Lamarion Deandre Weems, age 35, and Destiny Weems, age 29, both of Atlanta, for Identity Theft Fraud and Making a False Statement in an Application for an ID Card.

The Weems are accused of engaging in a scheme, between September of 2019 and February of 2021, to obtain Georgia driver’s licenses in the names of 44 victims and, in turn, fraudulently obtaining credit using those identities. The victims identified in this investigation have been notified and provided with information relating to protecting their identities, correcting any changes to their Georgia driver’s license, and repairing damage to their credit.

The Weems allegedly used victim personal identifying information (PII) to access online Georgia driver’s license accounts, made changes to the address to an address controlled by the accused, and had the modified victim driver’s licenses mailed to that address.

The Weems face charges in both Fulton and Rockdale Counties relating to this investigation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation encourages all Georgians to take steps to protect your personal identifying information (PII) by monitoring your Georgia drivers license online at https://dds.drives.ga.gov/_/#3.

Find additional information on identity theft at https://consumer.georgia.gov/consumer-topics/identity-theft-what-do-if-it-happens-you.

