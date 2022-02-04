Metakaolin Market to Perceive CAGR of 4.9% to 2028

Metakaolin Market to 2028 Research Study Provides COVID-19 Impact & Global Analysis by Application (Ceramics, Mortars and Concrete Admixtures, Refractories)

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Metakaolin Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis was valued at US$ 756.87 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1,100.83 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Strategic Insights:

Market Size Value in - US$ 756.87 million in 2020

Market Size Value by - US$ 1,100.83 million by 2028

Growth Rate - CAGR of 4.9% from 2020-2028

Forecast Period – 2020 to 2028

Base Year - 2020

No. of Pages - 118

No. Tables - 29

No. of Charts & Figures - 60

Historical Data Available - Yes

Segments Covered - Application

Regional Scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country Scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report Coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors and trends

Download PDF Sample Copy of Metakaolin Market at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003584/

Metakaolin is an anhydrous calcined from of the clay mineral kaolinite. It is an effective pozzolanic material used as an alternative to cement in concrete. Metakaolin is manufactured for consumption rather than being a by-product and is formed when China clay and the mineral kaolin is heated at a temperature between 600 and 800ºC. The quality of metakaolin can be controlled during manufacturing, which results in a much less variable material. Metakaolin is used in various applications such as ceramics, mortars and concrete admixtures, and refractories.

Increasing Usage in Construction Industry

Widespread adoption of new building standards, which are aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, propels the demand for sustainable construction materials. Metakaolin is a highly reactive pozzolan, which works well when combined with slag or fly ash, allowing larger cement replacements to be achieved, resulting in an environmentally friendly concrete. Metakaolin has various characteristics that provide environmental benefits, such as less energy consumption, emission reduction, and the potential to be recycled and reused, which make metakaolin a sustainable construction material that is a preferred choice for a variety of applications.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Metakaolin Market:

With the COVID-19 outbreak across the world, most countries declared a health emergency and stopped nonessential movements. The imposed lockdowns measures disrupted the construction industry. The significant decline in the growth of several industries, such as infrastructure, steel, mining, and cement reduced the demand for metakaolin in the global market. The considerable disruptions in sourcing raw materials from suppliers and the temporary closures of the manufacturing bases due to indefinite lockdowns and temporary quarantine measures have negatively impacted the growth of the global metakaolin market during the pandemic. However, the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines has eased out the situation, which is leading to the rise in business activities across the world. Further, governments of different countries are planning to develop modern and technologically advanced infrastructure to mitigate the economic impacts of COVID-19 pandemic.

Download Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Metakaolin Market Growth Research Report:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00003584/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10376

Metakaolin Market – By Application

Based on application, the global metakaolin market is segmented into ceramics, mortars and concrete admixtures, refractories, and others. The mortars and concrete admixtures segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. Metakaolin is one of the artificial pozzolanic admixtures commonly used in various mortar and concrete admixtures. Concrete is an essential product used in the construction sector. Metakaolin is widely used in concrete to improve its splitting tensile and flexural strength. Also, it enhances the early strength and the completely cured strength of concrete owing to its pozzolanic reactivity. Metakaolin enhances concrete corrosion resistance, durability, and impermeability, making it highly desirable as a concrete additive in construction. In addition, it strengthens the concrete and reduces the risk of alkali–silica reactions. This makes it an incredibly effective material for building highway bridges, dams, reinforced concrete buildings, and any other construction that requires high-performance, high-strength, and lightweight concrete.

Metakaolin Market – By Top Companies

Some of the major key players operating in the global metakaolin market includes Nanoshel LLC, BASF SE, Burgess Pigment Company, Imerys S.A., W.R. Grace & Co, MS Industries II, LLC, Silica Systems Inc, Dennert Poraver GmbH, I-Minerals Inc, and Thiele Kaolin Company. The major players in the metakaolin market are focusing on strategies such as research and development and new product development to increase the geographical presence and consumer base globally.

The size of overall metakaolin market has been derived using both primary and secondary source. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the metakaolin market.

Order a Copy of Metakaolin Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2028 Research Report:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003584/

Browse Related Reports:

Concrete Admixtures Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Superplasticizers, Normal plasticizers, Accelerating admixtures, Retarding admixtures, Air-entraining admixtures, Water-proofing admixtures, Others); End Use (Commercial, Residential) and Geography

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/concrete-admixtures-market/

More Research: https://liverpoolstudentmedia.com/author/theinsightpartners/

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/metakaolin-market/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.



Metakaolin Market