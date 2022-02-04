Recruiting for Good Sponsors The Foodie Games A Sweet Creative Competition
The Foodie Games created and sponsored by staffing agency, Recruiting for Good to inspire creative participation and reward The Sweetest Goodies #thefoodiegames #recruitingforgood www.TheFoodieGames.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. Creative staffing solutions for a better tomorrow #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring the competition for adults in CA and NJ to participate in creative challenges; and win the sweetest rewards.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "We created The Foodie Games to do something fun and fulfilling...by inspiring people to use their creative talent to participate and Win The Sweetest Rewards."
The Foodie Games will be a one day competition for adults (in LA and NJ) to enter in three creative disciplines; dancing, drawing, and writing. There will be first, second, and third place winners.
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring gift cards for The Sweetest Rewards; Cake, Chocolate, Donuts, Ice Cream, and Pie ($100 for 1st place, $75 for 2nd place, $50 for 3rd place).
Creative entries will be judged by a group of moms. Winning entries will be chosen on the following criteria; how creative, and sweet they are.
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today!
Since March 2020, Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids. Kids on the gigs experience real life work experiences, learn positive values, and have fun too. Our sweet mission is to prepare kids for life. When kids do a great job on a gig, they get hired again, just like in the real world. When a kid successfully completes 3 gigs; they earn a $25 gift card. Kids use their creative talent to participate in our gigs, and develop content that makes a positive impact. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com
