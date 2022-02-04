Recruiting for Good Sponsors The Foodie Games A Sweet Creative Competition

The Foodie Games created and sponsored by staffing agency, Recruiting for Good to inspire creative participation and reward The Sweetest Goodies #thefoodiegames #recruitingforgood www.TheFoodieGames.com Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. Creative staffing solutions for a better tomorrow #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job Work Remote #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring the competition for adults in CA and NJ to participate in creative challenges; and win the sweetest rewards.

We love to create fun fulfilling experiences for creative talented people!” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good