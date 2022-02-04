Dating Services Market 2021-2028 | Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Share Evaluation

Emergen Research Logo

High demand from North America

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by Emergen Research The global dating services market size is expected to reach USD 13.97 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period, Various factors such as increasing number of singles and unmarried individuals in countries across the globe and rapid adoption of dating platforms to look for compatible partners are expected to drive global dating services market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Human beings understand the need to develop intimate relationships, but finding a compatible partner continues to prove difficult. These challenges are currently being addressed by creativity using various technologies, smartphones, computers and PCs, and increasing use of Internet services and interactive platforms and apps. Easy subscription and availability of Internet services are also driving rising preference for online dating solutions in developing countries. To individuals seeking others for dating, these platforms are enabling access to a large social network, access to more user-friendly interface, and location-based real-time dating. The dating services business is poised to witness major income potential, owing to rapid growth of social media platforms and increasing usage of smartphones and other mobile devices.

The report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and is curated with an intent to offer the readers and businesses a competitive edge over other players in the industry. The report sheds light on the minute details of the Dating Services industry pertaining to growth factors, opportunities and lucrative business prospects, regions showing promising growth, and forecast estimation till 2028.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In May 2020, Bumble entered into a partnership with Cosmopolitan, with the goal of increasing awareness of its virtual dating service. The initiative was created in association with JUMP, which is the content and relationships hub of Havas Media Group.

Online segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to rapid adoption of digital platforms for dating and searching for compatible partners.

Generation X segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 due to increasing tendency of finding partners online among members of this generation.

Weekly segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period owing to rapid demand for short term and effective subscription packages.

The report also studies the key companies of the Dating Services market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities. Some players analyzed in the report are: Badoo, Eharmony, Inc., Grindr LLC, Love Group Global LTD., Match Group, Inc., RSVP.COM.AU PTY LTD., Spark Networks SE, Spice of Life, The Meet Group, Inc., and Zoosk, Inc.

It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

The report further divides the Dating Services market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Dating Services market.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Online

Traditional

Demographics Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Adult

Generation X

Baby Boomer

Subscription Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Annually

Quarterly

Monthly

Weekly

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Matchmaking

Social Dating

Adult Dating

Niche dating

Understanding the market size

The size of the Dating Services market is viewed in terms of the Share of Market, Total Available Market as well as Served Available Market. Not only does the study present the combined revenue for a particular market but also the market size for a specific geographic region. Analysis of percentage or the size of the Total Available Market based on the type of product, technology, regional constraints and others form an important part of the Dating Services report.

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Dating Services market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Dating Services industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Dating Services market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Dating Services Market by 2027?

