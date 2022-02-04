Data Fabric Market Technology, Product Scope, Demand, Business Scenario, Trends, Share, Types and Forecasts

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to latest analysis by Emergen Research, global Data Fabric market offering current developments and emerging trends of the market.

The global data fabric market size reached USD 1.14 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 27.2%, during the forecast period, Rising volumes and variation of organizational data and increasing adoption of cloud services are some key factors driving global data fabric market revenue growth.

Rapid developments in in-memory computing are factors also expected to boost revenue growth of the market to a significant extent. In-memory computing enables super-fast speed and the scaling of unlimited volumes of data, while also simplifying accessibility to an increasing number of data sources. As stored data is accessed considerably quickly while it is stored in Random-Access Memory (RAM) and flash memory, in-memory processing enables data to be evaluated in real-time, allowing for speedier business reporting and decision-making. Rapid developments in in-memory computing is expected to drive demand for in-memory data fabric in the near future.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and top companies. The report covers all crucial and essential information related to global Data Fabric market to help readers, investors, clients to gain a thorough understanding of the market and invest accordingly. Various advanced statistical tools such as SWOT analysis or Porter’s Five Forces are used in the report.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Data Fabric market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Data Fabric market:

SAP SE, Informatica, Inc., Global Ids, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Splunk, Inc., Teradata Corporation, Idera, Inc., and TIBCO Software, Inc.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Key Highlights From the Report

Service segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly steady CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising need for integration, consultancy, support, and maintenance services to ease implementation and operation of data fabric solutions.

Small and medium-sized enterprise segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of data fabric solutions and services among small and medium-sized enterprises globally.

On-cloud segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate. Rising adoption of cloud services among end-users is a key factor expected to continue to fuel revenue growth of this segment.

North America market is expected to register considerably fast revenue CAGR than other regional markets due to robust presence of domestic and international companies offering data fabric solutions and services including Informatica, Inc., Global Ids, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Oracle Corporation, and Splunk, Inc. among others in countries in the region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

In-Memory data fabric

Disk-based data fabric

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

On-cloud

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Customer Experience Management

Fraud Detection and Security Management

Sales and Marketing Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Business Process Management

Asset Management

Supply Chain Management

Workforce Management

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Media & Entertainment

Retail & e-Commerce

Energy & Utilities

Education

Travel & Hospitality

Others

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Features of the Data Fabric Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

