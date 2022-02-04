Cryotherapy Market Analysis Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand, Forecast, Research, Applications, and Outlook

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid technological advancements in cryotherapy devices and rising use of cryotherapy to treat skin problems

According to latest analysis by Emergen Research, Global cryotherapy market size reached USD 214.9 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.5%, during the forecast period, Rapid technological advancements in cryotherapy devices and increasing use of cryotherapy to treat skin problems are some key factors driving global cryotherapy market revenue growth. Increasing usage of cryotherapy for treating mood disorders are also expected to boost revenue growth of the market to a significant extent. Whole-body cryotherapy entails use of ultra-cold temperatures that can cause physiological hormonal responses, and causes release of adrenaline, noradrenaline, and endorphins. This has the potential to benefit those suffering from mood disorders such as anxiety as well as depression. According to studies, whole-body cryotherapy proved beneficial in short-term treatments for both.

However, cryotherapy is not widely available in developing and underdeveloped countries, which is expected to hamper growth of the global cryotherapy market to some extent over the forecast period. Cryotherapy is not widely available in some developing and any underdeveloped countries. In addition, lack of awareness regarding cryotherapy and concerns regarding side effects of cryotherapy are factors projected to restrain revenue growth of the market between 2021 and 2028.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and top companies. The report covers all crucial and essential information related to global Cryotherapy market to help readers, investors, clients to gain a thorough understanding of the market and invest accordingly. Various advanced statistical tools such as SWOT analysis or Porter’s Five Forces are used in the report.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Cryotherapy market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Cryotherapy market:

Medtronic plc, CryoConcepts LP, Cortex Technology ApS, CooperSurgical, Inc., Mectronic Medicale S.r.l., Kriosystem-Care Sp. z o.o., Metrum Cryoflex Sp. z o.o., Erbe USA, Incorporated, Brymill Cryogenic Systems, and Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Key Highlights From the Report

Cryochambers and cryosaunas segment revenue is expected to expand at significantly steady CAGR during the forecast period. Growing demand for cryochambers in sports training centers, spas, and beauty parlors is expected to drive revenue growth of the segment.

Pain management segment is expected to register significantly steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period because of rising prevalence of joint and muscular pain among members of the elderly population as well as launch of advanced cryotherapy solutions for pain management.

North America market is expected to register considerably faster revenue CAGR than other regional markets owing to rapid development of healthcare infrastructure and increasing prevalence of skin cancer in countries in the region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Localized Cryotherapy Devices

Cryosurgery Devices

Cryogun

Tissue Spray Probes

Tissue Contact Probes

Epidermal & Subcutaneous Cryoablation Devices

Cryochambers & Cryosaunas

Gas Cylinders

Others

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Icepack Therapy

Cryosurgery

Chamber Therapy

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Pain Management

Surgical

Cardiology

Oncology

Dermatology

Health & Beauty

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Spas & Fitness Centers

Cryotherapy Centers

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Features of the Cryotherapy Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

