Passive Optical Network Equipment Market Potential Technology Estimate to Expected Growth at a CAGR of 22.0% by 2027

Passive Optical Network Equipment Market

The global passive optical network (PON) equipment market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

The global passive optical network (PON) equipment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 17.8 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.0% over the forecast period (2021-2028).



๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜‚๐—ณ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€ ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—น๐˜‚๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐˜๐—ต๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—ฆ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐˜†:-

โžง Adtran Inc.

โžง Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

โžง Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

โžง Hitachi Communication Technologies Inc.

โžง AT & T Inc.

โžง Freescale Semiconductor Inc.

โžง Broadcom Corporation Inc.

โžง Ericsson Inc.

โžง Calix Inc.

โžง ECI TelecomLtd.

In addition, The study also includes the key strategic developments of the Passive Optical Network Equipment market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Readers are informed about the scope of the global Passive Optical Network Equipment market and the different products offered therein. This section also gives a glimpse of all of the segments studied in the report with their consumption and production growth rate comparisons. The extensive evaluation of the report will help you to direct your investments, strategies, and teams to focus on the right areas of the global Passive Optical Network Equipment market.

๐‘๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ:-

โžฒ In August 2021, CommScope, a U.S. based infrastructure provider company launched coexistence portfolio to upgrade their PON networks to increase data speeds and deliver additional services without having to replace or add fiber to their existing PON infrastructure.

โžฒ In May 2021, AirFiber Networks, India based internet service provider company to launch data services using Gigabit Passive Optical Networking (GPON). The Nokiaโ€™s GPON solution will enable AirFiber Networks to provide high-speed broadband services in Bangalore and underpenetrated areas across the state of Tamil Nadu, aiming to reach over 100,000 subscribers in a year.

โžฒ In November 2020, Nokia, a Finland based telecommunication company launched 5G PON technology is the next step in PON (passive optical network) evolution and enables the converging of high-end services on a single fiber infrastructure.



Passive optical network (PON) uses a single fiber, single type optic to the WGT. In addition, PON uses small passive optical splitters, which are located in the enclosures in a building, usually on every floor. Therefore, PON produces no heat, requires no power, and can even be mounted in electrical closets. Increasing need for green network solution is expected to drive growth of the global passive network (PON) equipment market during the forecast period. Passive optical local area network (POL) solutions are more eco-friendly than conventional copper-based Ethernet local area network. POL removes the use of workgroup switches and instead uses optical splitters. As a result of this, it complies with HVAC standards since it eradicates the usage of thousands of KW energy and acts as a more-cost effective option. Furthermore, there is no requirement for rack mount switches which in turn reduces the usage of non-renewable electrical equipment and lowers power consumption.

๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐Œ๐ž๐ญ๐ก๐จ๐๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ:-

Our research methodology constitutes a mix of secondary & primary research which ideally starts from exhaustive data mining, conducting primary interviews (suppliers/distributors/end-users), and formulating insights, estimates, growth rates accordingly. The study serves the business needs of all the stakeholders including new entrants, start-ups, established companies, project promoters, and more.

