Amorphous Metals Market Growth, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2028

Increasing need for good thermal conductivity and increasing need for high resistance against corrosion are some key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by Emergen Research. The global amorphous metals market size reached USD 985.4 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period, according to Increasing need for good thermal conductivity and increasing need for high resistance against corrosion is expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028.

In addition, increasing need for amorphous metals for scratch resistance will boost revenue growth of the market. Corrosion and abrasion of metals used in building construction are major issues in all countries, and better substitutions are urgently required to address this issue. Corrosion of metals can be problematic because it could result in affecting building structure and strength. Amorphous metals provide a good solution to this problem. Amorphous metals have plenty of useful properties and are harder than crystalline metals as it has high tensile yield strength and lesser ductility than crystalline alloys, allowing the metals to withstand physical damage and scratches more effectively. In addition, amorphous metal films are used in various sports equipment, medical gadgets, and electrical equipment to provide a protective layer as the metals are deposited using a high velocity oxygen fuel technique, resulting in better scratch resistance.

The report sheds light on the minute details of the Amorphous Metals industry pertaining to growth factors, opportunities and lucrative business prospects, regions showing promising growth, and forecast estimation till 2028.

Key Highlights From the Report

Iron based segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to rising need for temperature stability and wearing resistance of alloys.

Chemical process segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising demand for high tensile strength alloys. High tensile alloys are developed by different chemical processes such as physical vapor deposition, solid state reaction, ion radiation, and rapid cooling.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register a considerably large revenue share due to robust presence of major market players providing amorphous metals such as Hitachi Metal, Ltd., Qingdao Yunlu Advanced Materials Technology Co., Ltd., China Amorphous Technology Co., Ltd., and Zhaojing Incorporated among others in countries in the region.

The report also studies the key companies of the Amorphous Metals market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities. Some players analyzed in the report are: Hitachi Metal, Ltd., Materion Corporation, Qingdao Yunlu Advanced Materials Technology Co., Ltd., China Amorphous Technology Co., Ltd., Zhaojing Incorporated, Shijiazhuang Shenke Metal Products Co., Ltd., Federal Steel Supply, Inc., Advanced Metal Technology, Inc. (Amtech), Henan Zhongyue Amorphous New Materials Co., Ltd., and Junhua Technology Co., Ltd.

The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

The report further divides the Amorphous Metals market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Tons; 2018–2028)

Iron Based

Cobalt Based

Others

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Tons; 2018–2028)

Chemical Process

Physical Process

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Tons; 2018–2028)

Distribution Transformer

Electronic Machinery

Electronic Components

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Tons; 2018–2028)

Residential

Industrial

Electrical

Others

Understanding the market size

The size of the Amorphous Metals market is viewed in terms of the Share of Market, Total Available Market as well as Served Available Market.

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

