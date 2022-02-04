Submit Release
Cellulose Fibers Market Price, Trends, Growth Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Report 2021-2026

Cellulose Fibers Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cellulose Fibers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global cellulose fibers market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026. cellulose fibers are made using the cellulose of wood pulp. They can also be produced using esters of leaves, wood and barks of different plants and other plant-based materials. Other natural fibers are obtained from jute, flax, cotton, hemp and ramie, whereas artificial fibers generally include lyocell, viscose and modal. Cellulose fibers are versatile and some of them have unique properties, such as moisture absorbency and hydrophobicity. They are incredibly light-weight and exhibit high strength, owing to which they are utilized in the production of fabrics, home textiles, biocomposites, polymer composites and chemical filters.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Cellulose Fibers Market Trends:

The market is currently experiencing strong growth on account of the escalating demand for versatile, biodegradable, cost-effective and environment-friendly fiber. Apart from this, there is an increase in the utilization of cellulose fiber in the production of industrial textiles, such as curtains and upholstery. Furthermore, advancements such as the utilization of cellulose nanofibrils (CNFs) and cellulose nanocrystals (CNCs) for improving biocompatibility, biodegradability and mechanical properties of cellulose fibers is strengthening the market growth. Another factor that is anticipated to fuel the market growth is the implementation of favorable government policies, which are aimed to promote the use of plant-based raw materials.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

CFF GmbH & Co. KG
China Bambro Textile (Group) Co. Ltd.
Daicel Corporation
Eastman Chemical Company
Fulida Group Holdings Co. Ltd.
Grasim Industries Ltd.
Kelheim Fibres GmbH
Lenzing AG
Sateri Holdings Ltd.
Shandong Helon Textiles Sci. & Tech. Co. Ltd
Tangshan Sanyou Xingda Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd.
Zhejiang Fulida Holding Co., Ltd.

Market Breakup by Fiber Type:

Natural Cellulose Fibers
Cotton Fibers
Jute Fibers
Wood Fibers
Others
Man-made Cellulose Fibers
Viscose Fibers
Lyocell Fibers
Modal Fibers
Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Apparels
Home Textiles
Industrial
Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America
Europe Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.