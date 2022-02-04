Aerospace 3D Printing Market Recent Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, and Forecasts Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for lightweight aircraft to increase fuel-efficiency is a key factor driving global aerospace 3D printing market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A novel report on global Aerospace 3D Printing market is published by Emergen Research, offering current developments and emerging trends of the market.

The global aerospace 3D printing market size is expected to reach USD 11.98 Billion at a steady CAGR of 26.6% in 2028, Steady global aerospace 3D printing market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing need for lightweight aircraft to enhance fuel-efficiency. Production of customized aircraft parts to meet the specific functional needs in aircraft is also drive demand for 3D printing in the aerospace industry. Also, customized parts and components can be produced more cost-effectively and at a rapid rate using 3D printing technology. As fuel consumption is a major cost driver for airline operators, large investments are being made on R&D and options to increase aircraft fuel-efficiency through weight reduction. 3D printing delivers an appropriate solution to produce more lightweight aircraft through aircraft part geometry optimization and use of lesser materials. Additionally, aerospace 3D printing allows various separate components and parts to be designed and produced as a single unit, which further reduces the weight of the component, and in turn improves fuel-efficiency.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and top companies. The report covers all crucial and essential information related to global Aerospace 3D Printing market to help readers, investors, clients to gain a thorough understanding of the market and invest accordingly. Various advanced statistical tools such as SWOT analysis or Porter’s Five Forces are used in the report.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Aerospace 3D Printing market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Aerospace 3D Printing market:

Stratasys Ltd., Höganäs AB, EOS GmbH, Norsk Titanium AS, MTU Aero Engines AG, 3D Systems Corporation, Materialise NV, Ultimaker BV, EnvisionTEC GmbH, and ExOne.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In July 2020, Ultimaker made an announcement about the launch of Ultimaker Essentials, which is an innovative 3D printing software solution developed to help companies to incorporate additive manufacturing in current IT infrastructures and with the benefit of easy software distribution and upgradation.

Use of 3D printers in the aerospace industry reduces manufacturing time and saves on material costs. Companies, including GE Aviation and various government organizations, such as NASA are making significant investment in research and development of novel 3D printing alloys with the ability to withstand high speed and harsh environments, while optimizing strength-to-weight ratio of the aircraft engine.

Stereolithography in aerospace sector is widely used in manufacturing aircraft/spacecraft component parts in a relatively short time period, as it allows for fast curing of printed parts. Stereolithography helps in prototyping by enabling production of a low-cost, precise model, and hence aids manufacturers in finding potential mistakes that can cost a lot by detecting flaws in design of the component parts to be printed. Additionally, the technology offers a cost-effective alternative for low-volume parts’ production and a lower lead time. Moreover, as stereolithography is driven by Computer Aided Design (CAD), it allows for easy scalability.

Aerospace 3D Printing Market segmentation

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Services

Materials

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Spacecraft

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Features of the Aerospace 3D Printing Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

