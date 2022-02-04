Smart Elevator Automation System Market Statistics Predicted to be Huge Growth at 18.5% CAGR by 2028 | Fujitec, Honeywel

Smart Elevator Automation System Market

The global smart elevator automation system market is estimated to be valued at US$ 18,165.3 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.5 % over the forecast period (2021-2028).

The global smart elevator automation system market is estimated to be valued at US$ 18,165.3 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.5 % over the forecast period (2021-2028).

The study also includes the key strategic developments of the Smart Elevator Automation System market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝘃𝗲𝘆:-

➲ Fujitec Co. Ltd.

➲ Honeywell International Inc.

➲ Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

➲ Tyco International Limited

➲ Hitachi Ltd.

➲ Schindler Group

➲ Kone Corporation

➲ ThyssenKrupp Elevator AG

➲ Otis Elevator Company.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡:-

➲ Among End user (Segment), the residential (Sub-segment) held dominant position in the market and accounted for 38.1% share in the global smart elevator automation system market in 2020. The segment is expected to reach US$ 25,913.6 million in 2028. Increased construction of high-rise buildings equipped with smart vertical transportation systems due to rapid urbanization is driving the segment growth during the forecast period.

➲ Among component (Segment), the Sensors, Motors & Automation System (Sub-segment) held dominant position in the market and accounted for 68.6% share in the global smart elevator automation system market in 2020. The segment is expected to reach US$ 35,614.5 million in 2028. This demand of Sensors, Motors & Automation System is increasing to maximize energy efficiency and elevator travel speed is driving the segment growth during the forecast period.



𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:-

The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Smart Elevator Automation System Market in 2022. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans, and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:-

Our research methodology constitutes a mix of secondary & primary research which ideally starts from exhaustive data mining, conducting primary interviews (suppliers/distributors/end-users), and formulating insights, estimates, growth rates accordingly. The study serves the business needs of all the stakeholders including new entrants, start-ups, established companies, project promoters, and more.

