Top 10 Abrasive Manufacturers in World 2022 | By IMARC Group

Abrasives Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abrasives represent mineral-based substances that are utilized in the manufacturing of intricate components or creating ultra-smooth surfaces for machines and aircraft. These materials are hard crystals that can either be found in nature or synthetically produced. Abrasives are extensively used for shaping in form grinding, sizing in precision grinding, tool sharpening, blast cleaning, separating in slicing operations, roughening in matte finishes, etc. Consequently, they are gaining widespread traction across several end-use industries, including automotive, electrical, aerospace, etc.

The global abrasives market reached a value of US$ 48 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The escalating demand for automation in metal fabrication processes is among the key factors driving the abrasives market. Additionally, the extensive product adoption in the manufacturing of numerous automotive parts, such as mirrors, air ducts, fuel tanks, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. In line with this, the increasing utilization of abrasives for minimizing carbon dioxide emissions and lowering noise levels in automobiles is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the expanding construction activities are propelling the need for super-abrasives, including industrial diamonds that are used in the cutting of hard metals. This, in turn, is also augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the rising investments in R&D activities aimed at developing the next generation of non-woven, polyester, and fabric-based product variants that offer enhanced versatility, minimal smearing issues, faster cut-rate, etc., are anticipated to fuel the abrasives market over the forecasted period.

