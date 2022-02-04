Submit Release
Bristol Bears, Dave Attwood, Announced as Jessie May Ambassador

UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Specialist palliative care charity Jessie May (www.jessiemay.org.uk) is delighted to announce that Bristol Bears’ Second Row, Dave Attwood, is joining the charity as an ambassador.

Dave is an English international rugby player, currently playing with his home club Bristol Bears. He has been internationally capped 24 times for England, and captained the national team on a tour to South Africa in 2016. He is a graduate of both Bristol University and The University of the West of England and has been a philanthropic advocate of research into degenerative brain disease for many years. Dave currently lives in Bath with his two children.

Jessie May provides specialist palliative care to children with terminal and life-shortening conditions, and their families, and has a team of dedicated nurses who provide palliative care during a child’s life, and bereavement care for families for up to 5 years after a child's death.

Dave has seen some of the amazing work done through Jessie May and is keen to help raise awareness of the charity, and hopefully further the support and funding to expand on this vital service.

“No amount of support is ever enough to help the people at the heart of Jessie May. It’s paramount that we raise awareness in order to garner as much support, both local and national, for charities like Jessie May in an effort to ease their suffering and hardship.”

You can view a video message from Dave over on the Jessie May website (www.jessiemay.org.uk/news) and follow the relationship through both Jessie May and Dave’s social channels.

NOTES TO EDITOR

Jessie May is a Bristol-based charity that provides specialist palliative care to children with terminal and life-shortening conditions, and their families, in the South West.

The charity provides hospice at home care for terminally ill children. It was set up by the parents of Jessica May Purrington, a little girl who died at home aged 4 months, surrounded by her family and her nurses.

Jessie May has a team of dedicated nurses who provide palliative care during a child’s life, and provide bereavement care for families after a child's death.

It costs around £1,300,000 to provide this care for each child, and the charity is almost entirely dependent on voluntary donations.

For more information about Jessie May, visit www.jessiemay.org.uk.

For more details on this press release, please contact our PR Officer, Andrea Sexton 07887997922 media.team@jessiemay.org.uk

