6 AM Update: Closed Roads in North Central Pennsylvania

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists in north central Pennsylvania are advised the following roads (listed by county) are closed in the area due to flooding or downed trees and utilities. Updates will be sent periodically.

Columbia

Route 4041 (Rohrsburg Road) between Neyhart Road and Green Creek Road in Orange Township for flooding.

Northumberland

Route 45 is closed in both directions between Route 405 and Housels Run Road in West Chillisquaque Township for flooding.

Route 61 between Green Street in Upper Augusta Township and Highland Avenue in Sunbury.

Union

Route 3010 (Swengel Road) between Route 45 (Old Turnpike Road) and Brethren Church Road in Limestone Township

Route 3004 (Creek Road) between Route 3003 (Millmont Road) and Shirk Road in Lewis Township.

(New) Route 3004 (Creek Road) between Davis Road and Shirk Road in Hartley Township.

Route 3004 (Creek Road) between Davis Road and Shirk Road in Hartley Township. (New) Route 1010 (White Deer Pike) between Route 1011 (Old Route 15) and Brimmer Avenue (near the Northumberland County line) in White Deer Township

Sullivan

Route 3013 (Muncy Street) between Cottage Street and Tannery Road and in Laporte.

Snyder

(New) Route 1016 (Kratzerville Road) at Penns Drive in Monroe Township

Lycoming

(New) Route 654 between Route 3004 (Jacks Hollow Road in Bastress Township and Valley Road in Susquehanna Township.

PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

