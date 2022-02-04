Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market 2022- Industry Size, Detailed Study, Key Players, Growth and Forecast Till 2028- Proficient Market Insights

Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market report is a comprehensive study on the current market trends with covering major factors as top regions, production and demand, growth parameters etc…

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market size is estimated to boost due to rising investments in pharmaceutical research as increasing number of trials and rising new and unknown diseases. Rapid technological developments done by biotech and pharma companies have encouraged them to outsource the research to other organizations that performs research contractually. In 2021, Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market stood at market size of USD 63,590 million and with a CAGR of 11.8%, it is expected to reach a valuation of USD 139,050 million. This information is published in an upcoming report, titled “ Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market, 2022-2028 ”.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Labcorp

IQVIA

Syneos Health

Parexel

PRA

PPD

CRL

ICON

Wuxi Apptec

Medpace Holdings

Contract research organizations (CRO) are the companies that offers services based on research to many industries such as pharmaceutical, medical device industries, biotechnology, and government organizations. Services such as devices & drug research CMS, pre-clinical research, pre-discovery, laboratory services, clinical trials, and post-marketing surveillance.

The pandemic of COVID-19 led to research by biopharmaceuticals and pharmaceuticals companies done by to counter the virus. Many pharma companies teamed up with CRO organizations for research and development leading to Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market growth.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.7.

Preclinical CRO

Clinical Trial CRO

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.8.

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Medical Device

Others

