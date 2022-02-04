Display Market Analysis Report 2022, Share, Growth, Outlook, Leading Manufacturers and Forecast By 2027

Display Market Report

Display Market has categorized based on display type, technology, application and industry vertical.

SHERIDAN, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Display Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global display market share reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.A display represents an output device that is used for presenting information in a visual or tactile form via a screen. It generally includes a cathode ray tube (CRT), liquid crystal display (LCD), light-emitting diode (LED), gas plasma, projection surface, and other assorted components to showcase graphic texts and images. Moreover, a display offers enhanced productivity, convenience, safety, entertainment, hands-free access, etc., to the consumers. Consequently, it finds wide-ranging applications across several sectors, including sports, automotive, construction, healthcare, retail, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The widespread product adoption at train stations, airports, bus stops, etc., to provide information regarding departure, arrival, and possible delays to the public is primarily driving the display market. Additionally, the inflating need for smart home security devices, such as security cameras, smoke alarms, video doorbells, etc., for real-time updates is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the growing utilization of display technology in various consumer electronics devices, including computers, televisions, laptops, tablets, smartphones, etc., owing to its ability to withstand direct sunlight, enhanced brightness, flexible nature, low power consumption, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the rising investments in R&D activities aimed at developing advanced product variants integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, so as to aid individuals in real-time monitoring, remote access to temperature systems, efficient time management, etc., are anticipated to fuel the display market over the forecasted period.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/display-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being

• AU Optronics Corp.,

• BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

• Corning Incorporated

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• E Ink Holdings Inc.

• HP Inc.

• Innolux Corporation

• Leyard Optoelectronic

• LG Display Co. Ltd.

• Qisda Corporation

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Seiko Epson Corporation

• Sharp Corporation and Sony Corporation.

Breakup by Display Type:

• Flat Panel Display

• Flexible Panel Display

• Transparent Panel Display

Breakup by Technology:

• OLED

• Quantum Dot

• LED

• LCD

• E-Paper

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Smartphone and Tablet

• Smart Wearable

• Television and Digital Signage

• PC and Laptop

• Vehicle Display

• Others

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• BFSI

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Consumer Electronics

• Military and Defense

• Automotive

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

