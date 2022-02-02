President departs for China

UZBEKISTAN, February 2 - President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at the invitation of the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, has departed for the city of Beijing.

Today, the Leader of Uzbekistan will attend the opening ceremony of the XXIV Winter Olympic Games, at the Beijing National Stadium.

The President of Uzbekistan will also hold several bilateral meetings

Source: UzA