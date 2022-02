UZBEKISTAN, February 3 - On February 4, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Beijing to attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Officials of the People’s Republic of China met the President of Uzbekistan at the Beijing Shoudu International Airport.

The opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics begins tonight at the Beijing National Stadium “Bird’s Nest”, at 17:00 Tashkent time.

Source: UzA