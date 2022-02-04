Digital Identity Solution Market to witness Future Growth over 2020-2030, Says Allied Market Research

Allied Market

Major shift toward digitization and rise in identity and authentication fraudfuel the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in the integration of Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) with a digital identity solution system and rise in adoption of cloud-based identity verification system are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Major industry players - EC Corporation, Samsung SDS America Inc., Thales Group, TELUS Corporation, Tessi, ForgeRock, Jumio, Duo security, Image ware systems Inc., andSyntizen Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

The digital identity solution market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, solution, authentication type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is classified into solutions and services. The solution segment is further bifurcated into biometric & non-biometric. By deployment model, the market is categorized into the cloud and on-premise. By authentication type, it is classified into single-factor authentication and multi-factor authentication. By enterprise size, it is categorized into small & medium size and large size enterprises. By industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, healthcare, travel & hospitality, government & defense, IT & telecommunication, retail & e-commerce, education, and others. By region, the digital identity solution market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global digital identity solution market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

