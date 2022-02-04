CNS Specific Antisense Oligonucleotide Market 2022, Latest Advancements, Industry Growth, and Forecast to 2028

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "CNS Specific Antisense Oligonucleotide Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

R&D by key players are expected to drive market growth. The important players in the market focus on R&D to meet the critical requirements of patients with neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. For example, as of 2018, there are about 8 new research candidates in the developmental phase targeting CNS disease, which are rare in environment. Several of them are in the early stages of development. A company like Ionis has 28 clinical trials in process, 5 of which are targeted at CNS diseases. Furthermore, the approval of the new antisense oligonucleotide is expected to drive market growth. For example, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved ONPATTRO (Patisiron) lipid complex injection manufactured by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2018 to treat the polyneuropathy of genetic transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis in adults.

The size of the global CNS specific antisense oligonucleotide market is US$ 883.7 million in 2021, and during the estimated period (2022-2028) it is likely to witness a CAGR of 24.9%.

Competitive Landscape:

• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.*

• Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

• Biogen Inc.

• Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

• Stroke Therapeutic Inc.

• Dynacure

• ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

• Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

Major players in the market focus on embracing strategies like M&A to expand their product portfolio. For example, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaborated with Orsini Healthcare, a specialized pharmacy, to distribute ONPATTRO (patisiran) lipid complex injections in August 2018.

Key Takeaways of the CNS Specific Antisense Oligonucleotide Market:

• In case of the types of drugs, the approved segment acquired major position in the CNS specific oligonucleotide market in 2018, due to the advertising of approved drugs in the market.

• In case of the indication types, the hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis (hATTR) / polyneuropathy segment acquired major position in the CNS specific oligonucleotide market in 2018, as most drugs are approved for this indication.

• In the distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment acquired major position in the CNS specific oligonucleotide market in 2018, as most of the rare and neurodegenerative cases are reported in the hospital.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global CNS Specific Antisense Oligonucleotide Market, By Drug:

Approved

Patisiran

Nusinersen

Inotersen

Pipeline

IONIS-HTT Rx (RG6042)

Global CNS Specific Antisense Oligonucleotide Market, By Indication:

Hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis (hATTR)/ Polyneuropathy

Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Huntington’s Disease

Global CNS Specific Antisense Oligonucleotide Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

