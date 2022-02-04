Water Purifier Market Overview, Industry Share, Top Leaders, Segmentation, Report 2022-2027
The Water Purifier Market to reach US$ 71.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2022-2027.
SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Water Purifier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global water purifier market reached a value of US$ 42.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 71.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2022-2027. A water purifier is a mechanical equipment used for removing contaminants, such as organic and inorganic materials, microorganisms, chemicals, gases and particles, from water. It is commonly available in gravity, ultraviolet (UV), sediment, water softener and reverse osmosis (RO) variants that are widely used for residential and commercial applications. Water purifiers can aid in eliminating heavy metals from drinking water and can prevent water-borne diseases. As a result, they find extensive applications across various industries, such as food and beverage, chemical, oil and gas and pharmaceuticals.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Water Purifier Market Trends:
The global water purifier market is primarily being driven by the increasing demand for clean, chlorine- and toxin-free fresh water for domestic and healthcare applications. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the development of filter pitchers and ultra-filtration systems that are integrated with Wi-Fi technologies, are favoring the market growth. Other factors, including the integration of the water purifiers with the Internet of Things (IoT) that provide water-quality alerts and information through smartphone applications, along with the increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Global Water Purifier Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being:
LG Electronics Inc.
Unilever PLC/NV
Panasonic Corporation
Kinetico Incorporated
Aquatech International LLC
GE (General Electric) Appliances
A.O. Smith Corporation
Whirlpool Corporation
Eureka Forbes Ltd.
Pentair PLC
Kaz USA, Inc.
Mitsubishi Rayon Cleansui Co., Ltd.
Kent RO Systems Ltd
Tata Chemicals Ltd.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
EcoWater Systems LLC
3M Company
Ion Exchange Ltd.
Breakup by Technology Type:
Gravity Purifiers
RO Purifiers
UV Purifiers
Sediment Filter
Water Softener
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Retail Stores
Direct sales
Online
Breakup by End-User:
Industrial
Commercial
Household
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
