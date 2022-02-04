Water Purifier Market Overview, Industry Share, Top Leaders, Segmentation, Report 2022-2027

Water Purifier Market

The Water Purifier Market to reach US$ 71.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Water Purifier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global water purifier market reached a value of US$ 42.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 71.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2022-2027. A water purifier is a mechanical equipment used for removing contaminants, such as organic and inorganic materials, microorganisms, chemicals, gases and particles, from water. It is commonly available in gravity, ultraviolet (UV), sediment, water softener and reverse osmosis (RO) variants that are widely used for residential and commercial applications. Water purifiers can aid in eliminating heavy metals from drinking water and can prevent water-borne diseases. As a result, they find extensive applications across various industries, such as food and beverage, chemical, oil and gas and pharmaceuticals.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Water Purifier Market Trends:

The global water purifier market is primarily being driven by the increasing demand for clean, chlorine- and toxin-free fresh water for domestic and healthcare applications. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the development of filter pitchers and ultra-filtration systems that are integrated with Wi-Fi technologies, are favoring the market growth. Other factors, including the integration of the water purifiers with the Internet of Things (IoT) that provide water-quality alerts and information through smartphone applications, along with the increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Global Water Purifier Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being:

LG Electronics Inc.

Unilever PLC/NV

Panasonic Corporation

Kinetico Incorporated

Aquatech International LLC

GE (General Electric) Appliances

A.O. Smith Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

Eureka Forbes Ltd.

Pentair PLC

Kaz USA, Inc.

Mitsubishi Rayon Cleansui Co., Ltd.

Kent RO Systems Ltd

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

EcoWater Systems LLC

3M Company

Ion Exchange Ltd.

Breakup by Technology Type:

Gravity Purifiers

RO Purifiers

UV Purifiers

Sediment Filter

Water Softener

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Retail Stores

Direct sales

Online

Breakup by End-User:

Industrial

Commercial

Household

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

